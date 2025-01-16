Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 16.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Letzte Chance, bevor die Bohrer dieses "Monster"-Vorkommen bei einem 13-Millionen-Unternehmen ansteuern
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
16.01.2025 15:50 Uhr
126 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nouria Celebrates Another Year of Growth & Community Engagement in 2024

Finanznachrichten News

WORCESTER, MASSACHUSETTS / ACCESS Newswire / January 16, 2025 / Nouria, a leading provider of convenience and travel essentials, is proud to announce the successful grand openings of several new locations throughout 2024, along with impactful collaborations with various charitable organizations.

These state-of-the-art locations are all designed to serve both local residents and travelers, offering a wide range of products and services to meet their needs seamlessly. Whether you're stopping for fuel, grabbing a quick bite, or stocking up on essentials, these new locations are built to deliver high standards and exceptional service Nouria is known for

All locations have comfortable seating areas, allowing guests to relax and enjoy their coffee and free Wi-Fi. The stores boast a modern design with a focus on customer convenience, utilizing technology to streamline the shopping experience and make it faster and simpler.

2024 New Store Round Up:

  1. Salem, NH - Situated on the border of NH and Massachusetts this outlet offers the best deals around to our loyal customers.

  2. Burlington, MA - Nouria opened an updated modern location with a focus on being a leader in fresh food for the local community and businesses.

  3. Windham, NH - State-of-the-art facility to act as a place of convenience but also a community hub for locals to catch a bite to eat.

  4. Framingham, MA - Transformed Framingham location with enhanced convenience and fuel experience.

  5. Londonderry, NH - Nouria's first truck stop experience.

  6. Wakefield, MA - Freshly updated and modern new location offering local residents' great food and a welcoming environment.

  7. Bridgton, ME - This must-see location in Bridgton is equipped with fresh made-to-order food, including Amato's and Nouria's Kitchen.

  8. Raymond, NH - New truck stop and convenience store, bringing enhanced convenience and comfort to the Raymond community.

Charitable Partnerships:

Throughout 2024, Nouria partnered with several charitable organizations to give back to the communities we serve. Some of the key initiatives included:

  • Salem Family Resources & The Learning Center: The Learning Center (TLC) provides an array of positive and engaging experiences to build strong foundations for life-long learning. Children of all abilities are welcome!

  • People Helping People: Mission is to establish and sustain a community-wide effort to provide assistance to residents of the town of Burlington, Massachusetts who have a need for food, medicine, heat or utilities and to provide for holiday food baskets and gifts for children.

  • Windham Helping Hands: Offer and provide support to the community. We are dedicated to creating tools and services to help others get back on their feet and have more productive and joyful lives.

  • Resiliency for Life: The program's goal is to provide students with a supportive environment at school where they can feel a sense of community and build their academic and social-emotional skills.

  • Londonderry Police Association: To further community police, provide financial assistance to members, employees and the families of the Londonderry NH police department, promote good citizenship, and provide scholarship opportunities for individuals seeking law enforcement careers.

"We are thrilled to have expanded our presence in the Northeast while making a positive impact on the communities we serve," said Tony El-Nemr, CEO of Nouria. "Our commitment to growth and community engagement remains at the forefront of our mission, and we look forward to continuing this momentum in 2025."

About Nouria

Nouria is a family-owned convenience store and fuel retailer headquartered in Worcester, Massachusetts. The award-winning company operates a diverse portfolio of convenience stores, gas stations, car washes, and travel centers across New England. Nouria has a strong reputation for delivering high-quality products and services and is known for its strategic acquisitions and continuous expansion in the convenience retail and fuel distribution sectors.

The company was founded in 1989 by Tony El-Nemr and has grown significantly over the years through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions. Nouria has expanded its footprint to include over 170 convenience stores and 61 carwash locations. It supplies fuel to hundreds of fuel retailing sites under various brands, including Shell, Irving, Gulf, Sunoco, and Citgo.

Nouria prides itself on its agile business model, enabling quick decision-making and responsiveness to market changes without being constrained by bureaucratic processes. The company is actively enhancing its operational efficiencies, leveraging technology, and fostering strong community relationships.

Nouria's culture is built on strong values of integrity, teamwork, and customer focus, making it a leading player in the convenience and fuel retail industry.

Contact Information

Nouria Media
media@nouria.com

.

SOURCE: Nouria



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.