Nouria Celebrates Another Year of Growth & Community Engagement in 2024

Nouria, a leading provider of convenience and travel essentials, is proud to announce the successful grand openings of several new locations throughout 2024, along with impactful collaborations with various charitable organizations.

These state-of-the-art locations are all designed to serve both local residents and travelers, offering a wide range of products and services to meet their needs seamlessly. Whether you're stopping for fuel, grabbing a quick bite, or stocking up on essentials, these new locations are built to deliver high standards and exceptional service Nouria is known for

All locations have comfortable seating areas, allowing guests to relax and enjoy their coffee and free Wi-Fi. The stores boast a modern design with a focus on customer convenience, utilizing technology to streamline the shopping experience and make it faster and simpler.

2024 New Store Round Up:

Salem, NH - Situated on the border of NH and Massachusetts this outlet offers the best deals around to our loyal customers. Burlington, MA - Nouria opened an updated modern location with a focus on being a leader in fresh food for the local community and businesses. Windham, NH - State-of-the-art facility to act as a place of convenience but also a community hub for locals to catch a bite to eat. Framingham, MA - Transformed Framingham location with enhanced convenience and fuel experience. Londonderry, NH - Nouria's first truck stop experience. Wakefield, MA - Freshly updated and modern new location offering local residents' great food and a welcoming environment. Bridgton, ME - This must-see location in Bridgton is equipped with fresh made-to-order food, including Amato's and Nouria's Kitchen. Raymond, NH - New truck stop and convenience store, bringing enhanced convenience and comfort to the Raymond community.

Charitable Partnerships:

Throughout 2024, Nouria partnered with several charitable organizations to give back to the communities we serve. Some of the key initiatives included:

Salem Family Resources & The Learning Center: The Learning Center (TLC) provides an array of positive and engaging experiences to build strong foundations for life-long learning. Children of all abilities are welcome!

People Helping People: Mission is to establish and sustain a community-wide effort to provide assistance to residents of the town of Burlington, Massachusetts who have a need for food, medicine, heat or utilities and to provide for holiday food baskets and gifts for children.

Windham Helping Hands: Offer and provide support to the community. We are dedicated to creating tools and services to help others get back on their feet and have more productive and joyful lives.

Resiliency for Life: The program's goal is to provide students with a supportive environment at school where they can feel a sense of community and build their academic and social-emotional skills.

Londonderry Police Association: To further community police, provide financial assistance to members, employees and the families of the Londonderry NH police department, promote good citizenship, and provide scholarship opportunities for individuals seeking law enforcement careers.

"We are thrilled to have expanded our presence in the Northeast while making a positive impact on the communities we serve," said Tony El-Nemr, CEO of Nouria. "Our commitment to growth and community engagement remains at the forefront of our mission, and we look forward to continuing this momentum in 2025."

About Nouria

Nouria is a family-owned convenience store and fuel retailer headquartered in Worcester, Massachusetts. The award-winning company operates a diverse portfolio of convenience stores, gas stations, car washes, and travel centers across New England. Nouria has a strong reputation for delivering high-quality products and services and is known for its strategic acquisitions and continuous expansion in the convenience retail and fuel distribution sectors.

The company was founded in 1989 by Tony El-Nemr and has grown significantly over the years through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions. Nouria has expanded its footprint to include over 170 convenience stores and 61 carwash locations. It supplies fuel to hundreds of fuel retailing sites under various brands, including Shell, Irving, Gulf, Sunoco, and Citgo.

Nouria prides itself on its agile business model, enabling quick decision-making and responsiveness to market changes without being constrained by bureaucratic processes. The company is actively enhancing its operational efficiencies, leveraging technology, and fostering strong community relationships.

Nouria's culture is built on strong values of integrity, teamwork, and customer focus, making it a leading player in the convenience and fuel retail industry.

