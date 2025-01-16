vCom Solutions Strengthens Leadership Team With Strategic Hires to Drive Channel Growth

vCom Solutions , a leader in delivering software and managed services across the full technology lifecycle from source to pay, welcomes Blaise Brady as vice president of channel business development and Jessica VanVorst as vice president of partner success. These strategic hires underscore vCom's dedication to accelerating growth and strengthening its channel partnerships. This announcement follows the recent news of AppDirect's intent to acquire vCom, marking an exciting chapter in the company's evolution.

Blaise Brady has joined vCom as its new vice president of channel business development. With more than 20 years in technology and channel development, Brady brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of driving business growth, cultivating strong partnerships, and leading high-performing teams.

Before vCom, Brady served as the vice president of channel strategy and development at GTT, where he successfully led a national channel sales initiative which involved technology advisors, partners and Technology Services Distributors (TSDs). Under his leadership, the program expanded significantly, onboarding new partners and implementing collaborative strategies that generated mutually beneficial outcomes.

"Blaise's extensive background in channel development and his proven ability to foster partnerships make him an invaluable addition to our team," said Paul Connaker, vCom executive vice president of revenue. "We are confident that his leadership will play a key role in driving our business development efforts, reinforcing our commitment to the channel and achieving our growth objectives."

Reporting to Connaker, Brady will focus on expanding market presence through the development and management of successful channel partnerships, identifying key routes to market, maintaining relationships with strategic partners, driving sales initiatives, and ensuring the effective execution of joint business plans.

Jessica VanVorst has joined as vice president of partner success. With over 14 years of leadership experience in operations, strategic planning, and implementation at Fortune 500 and 200 companies, VanVorst brings a proven track record of driving operational excellence, building high-performing teams, and delivering innovative solutions to complex challenges.

Most recently, Jessica VanVorst served as Vice President of Customer Experience at ProfitSolv, where she played a pivotal role in managing partner relationships. Prior to that, she was a key leader at Possible Finance, driving transformative initiatives that optimized operations, boosted agent efficiency by 40%, and reduced operating costs by 30%. Known for her expertise in developing scalable systems and streamlining processes, she consistently delivers impactful, measurable results. Earlier in her career, she spent six years at Calero, a leading technology expense management provider, and five years at Windstream Communications, excelling in operational and customer care roles.

"Jessica's extensive leadership experience and passion for operational excellence make her an invaluable addition to the vCom team," said Sameer Hilal, vCom chief operating officer. "Her proven ability to deliver results and her dedication to creating superior partner experiences will undoubtedly drive meaningful impact for vCom and our channel partners."

Reporting to Hilal, VanVorst will lead efforts in building strong partnerships by overseeing partner onboarding, training, and resources to ensure partner success. She will represent the voice of the partner to improve vCom's offerings and work closely with the business development team to maximize the value of the partner ecosystem.

