Spirits Capital Corporation: Spirits Capital's Distilled Barrels Financial Exchange Commences Trading

The First Global Exchange and Inventory Management System for Bulk Aged Spirits Goes Live

Spirits Capital Corporation, a fintech company that integrates technology with the global production, management, and transactional needs of the barrel-aged spirits market, is proud to announce that its Distilled Barrels Financial Exchange ("DBFEX") is officially operational. The platform launches with over 200,000 barrels from multiple distilleries, collectively valued at approximately $400 million. DBFEX also introduces proprietary machine learning technology and a subscription-based SaaS inventory management and compliance tool, creating a transparent and secure exchange for distillers, investors, brokers, and brands to buy and sell barrel-aged spirits.

DBFEX addresses a critical gap in the barrel-aged spirits industry by providing an innovative platform for real-time trading and dynamic valuations of whiskey and other barrel-aged spirits. The platform uses proprietary technology to continuously analyze market data and barrel-specific information, offering optimized price targets for both new-fill and aged barrels.

Ray Franklin, Spirits Capital's Chief Revenue Officer and the executive overseeing DBFEX operations, commented, "We're working closely with independent and branded distilleries, brokers, and institutional investors to onboard inventory into the management software system and onto the DBFEX platform. This collaboration enhances market access and streamlines the entire transaction process."

Todd Sanders, CEO and Chairman of Spirits Capital, added, "Our platform offers disruptive tools, supported by a scalable, cloud-based infrastructure, ensuring the reliability and adaptability needed to respond to evolving market dynamics. Before DBFEX, the buying and selling of barrels were controlled by a limited group of brokers, with pricing determined by the scope of each individual transaction. DBFEX changes the game by offering real-time access to quantities, prices, and valuations to all potential buyers and sellers, ensuring a more transparent and efficient market."

About The Distilled Barrels Financial Exchange (DBFEX)

The Distilled Barrels Financial Exchange (DBFEX) is the world's first digital marketplace designed to transform how distilleries, brands, institutional investors, and brokers engage in a secure and transparent trading environment. DBFEX is not just a marketplace; it is a community where every barrel tells a story. The platform enables members to buy, sell, and trade barrels in a trusted space, unlocking the potential of both inventory and investment. Whether you're a seasoned investor, a distillery optimizing its assets, or a new brand exploring the world of whiskey, DBFEX offers an exclusive gateway to a thriving network of spirits industry professionals.

Founded by a team of industry experts from Spirits Capital, DBFEX aims to enhance the liquidity of barrel-aged spirits and encourage innovation within the open market. Leveraging real-time inventory tracking and sophisticated data analysis powered by machine learning technology, DBFEX delivers easy-to-use tools for both buyers and sellers. With a focus on security and authenticity, the platform ensures every transaction respects the craftsmanship behind these cherished beverages.

DBFEX is a dynamic fusion of tradition and technology, seamlessly blending the legacy of one of America's oldest industries with the capabilities of modern fintech.

Visit www.DBFEX.com for more information.

About Spirits Capital Corporation

Spirits Capital is a fintech firm that integrates technology with the global production and transactional needs of the barrel-aged spirits industry. The company's flagship offering, the Distilled Barrels Financial Exchange (DBFEX), is the first global digital marketplace for buying and selling barrel-aged spirits, aiming to modernize and streamline the trading of this unique asset class.

For more information about Spirits Capital, visit www.spiritscap.com .

