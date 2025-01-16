MMI Dining Systems Rebrands as Zest Culinary Services, Reaffirming Commitment to Innovation and a Bold New Era

Distinct Culinary Division within Mississippi-based Investment Partnership and Holding Company MMI Hospitality Group, Enjoys Refreshed Image and New Website

MMI Dining Systems, a trusted leader in culinary management solutions across the Southeast, proudly announces its rebrand as Zest Culinary Services, signaling a bold step forward in aligning its identity with its mission to deliver vibrant, innovative, and personalized dining experiences. This exciting new identity reflects the company's vibrant energy, commitment to innovation, and passion for delivering exceptional dining experiences. Zest Culinary Services has also launched a sleek new website, www.ZestCulinaryServices.com, offering an enhanced platform for clients, partners, and prospective customers to complement the rebrand.

Zest Culinary Services, part of the Mississippi-based investment partnership MMI Hospitality Group, unveiled the rebrand on January 1, 2025, via their new dynamic website.

"We've been in this business long enough to recognize that it was time to modernize from a marketing and technology standpoint. By doing so, we ensure we appeal to the right audience in this digital age and remain competitive in an ever-evolving market," said Ronnie Cockayne, President of Zest Culinary Services. "We feel like the new name and branding captures the creativity, energy, and flavor we bring to every partnership."

Building on over sixty years of experience, Zest Culinary Services will continue to provide the same high-quality service that clients have come to trust. As the Southeast's leading dining management provider, Zest remains committed to redefining food service with a dedication to Southern hospitality. Specializing in tailored dining programs, Zest prioritizes nutrition, flavor, and exceptional service to meet the evolving needs of diverse communities. As a dedicated partner in dining excellence, the company crafts customized solutions that reflect its clients' unique preferences and goals. "Zest" embodies the company's enthusiasm for food and dedication to creating memorable culinary moments. Just as the zest of a lemon adds brightness and flavor to a dish, Zest Culinary Services brings fresh energy and innovation to dining management.

"One point I want to make very clear to our current clients," continued Cockayne. "…while our look has evolved, our mission remains the same: to craft tailored dining programs that exceed expectations and inspire lasting connections."

The redesigned website serves as a hub for exploring the company's wide-ranging services and client success stories. It features intuitive navigation, engaging visuals, and detailed case studies that showcase the company's innovative approach to dining management. Visitors can learn about Zest's expertise in managing dining programs for diverse industries, including healthcare facilities, educational institutions, private clubs, senior living communities, and corporate settings. The site highlights the company's customized solutions that address each client's unique needs and goals.

Explore the new website and see how Zest Culinary Services can bring vibrant energy and unmatched expertise to your dining program. Visit www.ZestCulinaryServices.com and follow us on social media for updates and inspiration.

ABOUT ZEST CULINARY SERVICES

Zest Culinary Services is a proud member of Mississippi-based, family-owned and operated investment partnership MMI Hospitality Group. Formerly known as MMI Dining Systems, Zest became a distinct division within MMI Hospitality Group in 1993, dedicated to providing high-quality food service operations management. The name "Zest" embodies their energy and enthusiasm for food, much like the vibrant zest of a lemon adds flavor to a recipe. Zest specializes in managing dining programs for universities and colleges, private schools, businesses and industries, private clubs, senior living communities, and healthcare facilities, offering tailored solutions that reflect each client's unique needs. Zest believes in forging lasting partnerships rather than simply providing services-you'll never be just a number. Committed to understanding each client's goals, Zest team members create personalized programs that meet specific objectives, ensuring an exemplary operation that meets and exceeds expectations in every aspect of food service operation from start to zest-filled finish. At Zest, you're not hiring a vendor but gaining a partner. For more information, visit www.ZestCulinaryServices.com.

