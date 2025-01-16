Anzeige
Donnerstag, 16.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Letzte Chance, bevor die Bohrer dieses "Monster"-Vorkommen bei einem 13-Millionen-Unternehmen ansteuern
PR Newswire
16.01.2025 14:00 Uhr
21 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bank7 Corp. Announces Q4 2024 and Full Year Earnings

Finanznachrichten News

OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ: BSVN) ("the Company"), the parent company of Oklahoma City -based Bank7 (the "Bank"), today reported unaudited results for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. "We are pleased to announce record annual results for 2024, as we reached new milestones in net income, PPE, and earnings per share. Our properly matched balance sheet, disciplined cost controls, and excellent credit quality continues to produce outstanding performance," said Thomas L. Travis, President and CEO of the Company.

For the year ended December 31, 2024 compared to the year ended December 31, 2023:

  • Net income of $45.7 million compared to $28.3 million, an increase of 61.62%
  • Earnings per share of $4.84 compared to $3.05, an increase of 58.69%
  • Total assets of $1.7 billion compared to $1.8 billion, a decrease of 1.80%
  • Total loans of $1.4 billion compared to $1.4 billion, an increase of 2.69%
  • PPE of $60.4 million compared to $58.4 million, an increase of 3.38%
  • Total interest income of $131.5 million compared to $121.5 million, an increase of 8.22%

Both the Bank's and the Company's capital levels continue to be significantly above the minimum levels required to be designated as "well-capitalized" for regulatory purposes. On December 31, 2024, the Bank's Tier 1 leverage ratio, Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio, and total risk-based capital ratios were 12.18%, 13.99%, and 15.22%, respectively. On December 31, 2024, on a consolidated basis, the Company's Tier 1 leverage ratio, Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio, and total risk-based capital ratios were 12.19%, 13.98%, and 15.21%, respectively. Designation as a well-capitalized institution under regulations does not constitute a recommendation or endorsement by bank regulators.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
This earnings release contains the non-GAAP financial measure pre-provision pre-tax earnings ("PPE"). The Company's management uses this non-GAAP measure in their analysis of the Company's performance. This measure adjusts GAAP performance to exclude from net income, income tax expense, provision for credit losses, and loss on sales and calls of available-for-sale debt securities.




For the Year Ended






2024


2023

Calculation of Pre-Provision Pre-Tax Earnings ("PPE")





(Dollars in thousands)

Net Income





$ 45,698


$ 28,275

Income Tax Expense





14,656


8,948

Pre-tax net income





60,354


37,223

Add back: Provision for credit losses





-


21,145

Add back: (Gain)Loss on sales/calls of AFS debt securities





6


16

Pre-provision pre-tax earnings





60,360


58,384

Bank7 Corp.


Consolidated Balance Sheets







December 31,


Assets

2024
(unaudited)


2023







Cash and due from banks

$ 234,196


$ 181,042


Interest-bearing time deposits in other banks

6,719


17,679


Available-for-sale debt securities

59,941


169,487


Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $17,918 and





$19,691 at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively

1,379,465


1,341,148


Loans held for sale, at fair value

-


718


Premises and equipment, net

18,137


14,942


Nonmarketable equity securities

1,283


1,283


Core deposit intangibles

878


1,031


Goodwill

8,458


8,458


Interest receivable and other assets

30,731


35,878







Total assets

$ 1,739,808


$ 1,771,666







Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity










Deposits





Noninterest-bearing

$ 313,258


$ 482,349


Interest-bearing

1,202,213


1,109,042







Total deposits

1,515,471


1,591,391







Income taxes payable

77


302


Interest payable and other liabilities

11,047


9,647







Total liabilities

1,526,595


1,601,340







Shareholders' equity





Common stock, $0.01 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; shares





issued and outstanding: 9,390,211 and 9,197,696 at December 31, 2024





and December 31, 2023, respectively

94


92


Additional paid-in capital

101,809


97,417


Retained earnings

116,281


78,962


Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(4,971)


(6,145)







Total shareholders' equity

213,213


170,326







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 1,739,808


$ 1,771,666




Three Months Ended


Twelve Months Ended



December 31,


December 31,



2024
(unaudited)


2023
(unaudited)


2024
(unaudited)


2023

Interest Income









Loans, including fees


$ 29,582


$ 28,727


$ 119,416


$ 109,843

Interest-bearing time deposits in other banks


110


248


785


519

Debt securities, taxable


265


685


2,531


2,791

Debt securities, tax-exempt


60


77


273


330

Other interest and dividend income


2,313


2,664


8,535


8,061










Total interest income


32,330


32,401


131,540


121,544










Interest Expense









Deposits


10,593


11,104


45,345


38,998










Total interest expense


10,593


11,104


45,345


38,998










Net Interest Income


21,737


21,297


86,195


82,546










Provision for Credit Losses


-


15,500


-


21,145










Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses


21,737


5,797


86,195


61,401










Noninterest Income









Mortgage lending income


137


159


370


331

Loss on sales, prepayments, and calls of available-for-sale debt securities


(3)


(1)


(6)


(16)

Service charges on deposit accounts


233


222


975


869

Other


2,034


6,389


9,915


8,058










Total noninterest income


2,401


6,769


11,254


9,242










Noninterest Expense









Salaries and employee benefits


5,043


3,086


20,783


17,385

Furniture and equipment


257


241


1,070


995

Occupancy


655


708


2,640


2,689

Data and item processing


459


450


1,897


1,730

Accounting, marketing and legal fees


255


51


836


543

Regulatory assessments


211


524


1,196


1,537

Advertising and public relations


192


154


549


427

Travel, lodging and entertainment


161


118


431


374

Other


2,185


5,673


7,693


7,740










Total noninterest expense


9,418


11,005


37,095


33,420










Income Before Taxes


14,720


1,561


60,354


37,223

Income tax expense


3,611


491


14,656


8,948

Net Income


$ 11,109


$ 1,070


$ 45,698


$ 28,275










Earnings per common share - basic


$ 1.19


$ 0.12


$ 4.92


$ 3.09

Earnings per common share - diluted


1.16


0.12


4.84


3.05

Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic


9,366,074


9,188,888


9,290,051


9,161,565

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted


9,556,388


9,274,960


9,447,751


9,264,307










Other comprehensive income (loss)









Unrealized gains (losses) on securities, net of tax expense (benefit) of $335 and ($1 million)








for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively


$ (856)


$ 2,932


$ 1,169


$ 3,146

Reclassification adjustment for realized losses included in net income net of tax of $1 and $4








for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively


2


1


5


12

Other comprehensive income (loss)


$ (854)


$ 2,933


$ 1,174


$ 3,158

Comprehensive Income


$ 10,255


$ 4,003


$ 46,872


$ 31,433



Net Interest Margin



For the Year Ended December 31,



2024
(unaudited)


2023



Average
Balance


Interest
Income/
Expense


Average
Yield/
Rate


Average
Balance


Interest
Income/
Expense


Average
Yield/
Rate



(Dollars in thousands)

Interest-Earning Assets:













Short-term investments


$ 184,328


$ 9,320


5.04 %


$ 174,600


$ 8,580


4.91 %

Debt securities, taxable-equivalent


90,184


2,531


2.80


152,094


2,791


1.84

Debt securities, tax exempt


16,651


273


1.64


19,430


330


1.70

Loans held for sale


343


-


-


158


-


-

Total loans(1)


1,391,552


119,416


8.56


1,315,578


109,843


8.35

Total interest-earning assets


1,683,058


131,540


7.79


1,661,860


121,544


7.31

Noninterest-earning assets


39,555






25,943





Total assets


$ 1,722,613






$ 1,687,803


















Funding sources:













Interest-bearing liabilities:













Deposits:













Transaction accounts


$ 882,314


33,408


3.78 %


$ 825,169


28,582


3.46 %

Time deposits


254,057


11,937


4.69


256,672


10,416


4.06

Total interest-bearing deposits


1,136,371


45,345


3.98


1,081,841


38,998


3.60

Total interest-bearing liabilities


1,136,371


45,345


3.98


1,081,841


38,998


3.60














Noninterest-bearing liabilities:













Noninterest-bearing deposits


381,660






433,603





Other noninterest-bearing liabilities


12,419






10,423





Total noninterest-bearing liabilities


394,079






444,026





Shareholders' equity


192,163






161,936





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


$ 1,722,613






$ 1,687,803


















Net interest income




$ 86,195






$ 82,546



Net interest spread






3.81 %






3.71 %

Net interest margin






5.11 %






4.97 %



(1)

Nonaccrual loans are included in total loans



Net Interest Margin



For the Three Months Ended December 31,



2024
(unaudited)


2023



Average
Balance


Interest
Income/
Expense


Average
Yield/
Rate


Average
Balance


Interest
Income/
Expense


Average
Yield/
Rate



(Dollars in thousands)

Interest-Earning Assets:













Short-term investments


$ 195,948


$ 2,423


4.91 %


$ 210,710


$ 2,912


5.48 %

Debt securities, taxable-equivalent


50,504


265


2.08


150,291


685


1.81

Debt securities, tax exempt


14,216


60


1.67


18,250


77


1.67

Loans held for sale


526


-


-


284


-


-

Total loans(1)


1,422,382


29,582


8.25


1,362,533


28,727


8.36

Total interest-earning assets


1,683,576


32,330


7.62


1,742,068


32,401


7.38

Noninterest-earning assets


39,721






27,984





Total assets


$ 1,723,297






$ 1,770,052


















Funding sources:













Interest-bearing liabilities:













Deposits:













Transaction accounts


$ 911,978


7,683


3.34 %


$ 848,990


8,237


3.85 %

Time deposits


250,209


2,910


4.61


254,460


2,867


4.47

Total interest-bearing deposits


1,162,187


10,593


3.62


1,103,450


11,104


3.99

Total interest-bearing liabilities


$ 1,162,187


10,593


3.62


$ 1,103,450


11,104


3.99














Noninterest-bearing liabilities:













Noninterest-bearing deposits


$ 338,645






$ 485,312





Other noninterest-bearing liabilities


13,014






12,235





Total noninterest-bearing liabilities


351,659






497,547





Shareholders' equity


209,451






169,055





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


$ 1,723,297






$ 1,770,052


















Net interest income




$ 21,737






$ 21,297



Net interest spread






4.00 %






3.39 %

Net interest margin






5.12 %






4.85 %



(1)

Nonaccrual loans are included in total loans



About Bank7 Corp.

We are Bank7 Corp., a bank holding company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Through our wholly-owned subsidiary, Bank7, we operate twelve locations in Oklahoma, the Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas metropolitan area and Kansas. We are focused on serving business owners and entrepreneurs by delivering fast, consistent and well-designed loan and deposit products to meet their financing needs. We intend to grow organically by selectively opening additional branches in our target markets as well as pursue strategic acquisitions.

Conference Call

Bank7 Corp. has scheduled a conference call to discuss its third quarter results, which will be broadcast live over the Internet, on Thursday, January 16, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. central standard time. To participate in the call, dial 1-888-348-6421, or access it live over the Internet at https://app.webinar.net/Gvl7ABbAdkV. For those not able to participate in the live call, an archive of the webcast will be available at https://app.webinar.net/Gvl7ABbAdkV shortly after the call for 1 year.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This communication contains a number of forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect Bank7 Corp.'s current views with respect to, among other things, future events and Bank7 Corp.'s financial performance. Any statements about Bank7 Corp.'s expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "anticipate," "believes," "can," "could," "may," "predicts," "potential," "should," "will," "estimate," "plans," "projects," "continuing," "ongoing," "expects," "intends" and similar words or phrases. Any or all of the forward-looking statements in (or conveyed orally regarding) this presentation may turn out to be inaccurate. The inclusion of or reference to forward-looking information in this presentation should not be regarded as a representation by Bank7 Corp. or any other person that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated by Bank7 Corp. will be achieved.

These forward-looking statements are subject to significant uncertainties because they are based upon: the amount and timing of future changes in interest rates, market behavior, and other economic conditions; future laws, regulations, and accounting principles; changes in regulatory standards and examination policies, and a variety of other matters. These other matters include, among other things, the impact the direct and indirect effect of economic conditions on interest rates, credit quality, loan demand, liquidity, and monetary and supervisory policies of banking regulators. Bank7 Corp. has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that Bank7 Corp. believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Bank7 Corp.'s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if Bank7 Corp.'s underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what Bank7 Corp. anticipates. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and Bank7 Corp. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required by law. All forward-looking statements herein are qualified by these cautionary statements.

Contact:

Thomas Travis
President & CEO
(405) 810-8600

SOURCE Bank7 Corp.

© 2025 PR Newswire
