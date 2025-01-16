Bank7 Corp. Announces Q4 2024 and Full Year Earnings

OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ: BSVN) ("the Company"), the parent company of Oklahoma City -based Bank7 (the "Bank"), today reported unaudited results for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. "We are pleased to announce record annual results for 2024, as we reached new milestones in net income, PPE, and earnings per share. Our properly matched balance sheet, disciplined cost controls, and excellent credit quality continues to produce outstanding performance," said Thomas L. Travis, President and CEO of the Company.

For the year ended December 31, 2024 compared to the year ended December 31, 2023:

Net income of $45.7 million compared to $28.3 million, an increase of 61.62%

Earnings per share of $4.84 compared to $3.05, an increase of 58.69%

Total assets of $1.7 billion compared to $1.8 billion, a decrease of 1.80%

Total loans of $1.4 billion compared to $1.4 billion, an increase of 2.69%

PPE of $60.4 million compared to $58.4 million, an increase of 3.38%

Total interest income of $131.5 million compared to $121.5 million, an increase of 8.22%

Both the Bank's and the Company's capital levels continue to be significantly above the minimum levels required to be designated as "well-capitalized" for regulatory purposes. On December 31, 2024, the Bank's Tier 1 leverage ratio, Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio, and total risk-based capital ratios were 12.18%, 13.99%, and 15.22%, respectively. On December 31, 2024, on a consolidated basis, the Company's Tier 1 leverage ratio, Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio, and total risk-based capital ratios were 12.19%, 13.98%, and 15.21%, respectively. Designation as a well-capitalized institution under regulations does not constitute a recommendation or endorsement by bank regulators.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

This earnings release contains the non-GAAP financial measure pre-provision pre-tax earnings ("PPE"). The Company's management uses this non-GAAP measure in their analysis of the Company's performance. This measure adjusts GAAP performance to exclude from net income, income tax expense, provision for credit losses, and loss on sales and calls of available-for-sale debt securities.







For the Year Ended









2024

2023 Calculation of Pre-Provision Pre-Tax Earnings ("PPE")







(Dollars in thousands) Net Income







$ 45,698

$ 28,275 Income Tax Expense







14,656

8,948 Pre-tax net income







60,354

37,223 Add back: Provision for credit losses







-

21,145 Add back: (Gain)Loss on sales/calls of AFS debt securities







6

16 Pre-provision pre-tax earnings







60,360

58,384

Bank7 Corp.

Consolidated Balance Sheets











December 31,

Assets 2024

(unaudited)

2023











Cash and due from banks $ 234,196

$ 181,042

Interest-bearing time deposits in other banks 6,719

17,679

Available-for-sale debt securities 59,941

169,487

Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $17,918 and







$19,691 at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 1,379,465

1,341,148

Loans held for sale, at fair value -

718

Premises and equipment, net 18,137

14,942

Nonmarketable equity securities 1,283

1,283

Core deposit intangibles 878

1,031

Goodwill 8,458

8,458

Interest receivable and other assets 30,731

35,878











Total assets $ 1,739,808

$ 1,771,666











Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

















Deposits







Noninterest-bearing $ 313,258

$ 482,349

Interest-bearing 1,202,213

1,109,042











Total deposits 1,515,471

1,591,391











Income taxes payable 77

302

Interest payable and other liabilities 11,047

9,647











Total liabilities 1,526,595

1,601,340











Shareholders' equity







Common stock, $0.01 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; shares







issued and outstanding: 9,390,211 and 9,197,696 at December 31, 2024







and December 31, 2023, respectively 94

92

Additional paid-in capital 101,809

97,417

Retained earnings 116,281

78,962

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,971)

(6,145)











Total shareholders' equity 213,213

170,326











Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,739,808

$ 1,771,666







Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



December 31,

December 31,



2024

(unaudited)

2023

(unaudited)

2024

(unaudited)

2023 Interest Income















Loans, including fees

$ 29,582

$ 28,727

$ 119,416

$ 109,843 Interest-bearing time deposits in other banks

110

248

785

519 Debt securities, taxable

265

685

2,531

2,791 Debt securities, tax-exempt

60

77

273

330 Other interest and dividend income

2,313

2,664

8,535

8,061

















Total interest income

32,330

32,401

131,540

121,544

















Interest Expense















Deposits

10,593

11,104

45,345

38,998

















Total interest expense

10,593

11,104

45,345

38,998

















Net Interest Income

21,737

21,297

86,195

82,546

















Provision for Credit Losses

-

15,500

-

21,145

















Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses

21,737

5,797

86,195

61,401

















Noninterest Income















Mortgage lending income

137

159

370

331 Loss on sales, prepayments, and calls of available-for-sale debt securities

(3)

(1)

(6)

(16) Service charges on deposit accounts

233

222

975

869 Other

2,034

6,389

9,915

8,058

















Total noninterest income

2,401

6,769

11,254

9,242

















Noninterest Expense















Salaries and employee benefits

5,043

3,086

20,783

17,385 Furniture and equipment

257

241

1,070

995 Occupancy

655

708

2,640

2,689 Data and item processing

459

450

1,897

1,730 Accounting, marketing and legal fees

255

51

836

543 Regulatory assessments

211

524

1,196

1,537 Advertising and public relations

192

154

549

427 Travel, lodging and entertainment

161

118

431

374 Other

2,185

5,673

7,693

7,740

















Total noninterest expense

9,418

11,005

37,095

33,420

















Income Before Taxes

14,720

1,561

60,354

37,223 Income tax expense

3,611

491

14,656

8,948 Net Income

$ 11,109

$ 1,070

$ 45,698

$ 28,275

















Earnings per common share - basic

$ 1.19

$ 0.12

$ 4.92

$ 3.09 Earnings per common share - diluted

1.16

0.12

4.84

3.05 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic

9,366,074

9,188,888

9,290,051

9,161,565 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted

9,556,388

9,274,960

9,447,751

9,264,307

















Other comprehensive income (loss)















Unrealized gains (losses) on securities, net of tax expense (benefit) of $335 and ($1 million)













for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively

$ (856)

$ 2,932

$ 1,169

$ 3,146 Reclassification adjustment for realized losses included in net income net of tax of $1 and $4













for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively

2

1

5

12 Other comprehensive income (loss)

$ (854)

$ 2,933

$ 1,174

$ 3,158 Comprehensive Income

$ 10,255

$ 4,003

$ 46,872

$ 31,433





Net Interest Margin



For the Year Ended December 31,



2024

(unaudited)

2023



Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yield/

Rate



(Dollars in thousands) Interest-Earning Assets:























Short-term investments

$ 184,328

$ 9,320

5.04 %

$ 174,600

$ 8,580

4.91 % Debt securities, taxable-equivalent

90,184

2,531

2.80

152,094

2,791

1.84 Debt securities, tax exempt

16,651

273

1.64

19,430

330

1.70 Loans held for sale

343

-

-

158

-

- Total loans(1)

1,391,552

119,416

8.56

1,315,578

109,843

8.35 Total interest-earning assets

1,683,058

131,540

7.79

1,661,860

121,544

7.31 Noninterest-earning assets

39,555









25,943







Total assets

$ 1,722,613









$ 1,687,803

































Funding sources:























Interest-bearing liabilities:























Deposits:























Transaction accounts

$ 882,314

33,408

3.78 %

$ 825,169

28,582

3.46 % Time deposits

254,057

11,937

4.69

256,672

10,416

4.06 Total interest-bearing deposits

1,136,371

45,345

3.98

1,081,841

38,998

3.60 Total interest-bearing liabilities

1,136,371

45,345

3.98

1,081,841

38,998

3.60

























Noninterest-bearing liabilities:























Noninterest-bearing deposits

381,660









433,603







Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

12,419









10,423







Total noninterest-bearing liabilities

394,079









444,026







Shareholders' equity

192,163









161,936







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 1,722,613









$ 1,687,803

































Net interest income





$ 86,195









$ 82,546



Net interest spread









3.81 %









3.71 % Net interest margin









5.11 %









4.97 %





(1) Nonaccrual loans are included in total loans





Net Interest Margin



For the Three Months Ended December 31,



2024

(unaudited)

2023



Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yield/

Rate



(Dollars in thousands) Interest-Earning Assets:























Short-term investments

$ 195,948

$ 2,423

4.91 %

$ 210,710

$ 2,912

5.48 % Debt securities, taxable-equivalent

50,504

265

2.08

150,291

685

1.81 Debt securities, tax exempt

14,216

60

1.67

18,250

77

1.67 Loans held for sale

526

-

-

284

-

- Total loans(1)

1,422,382

29,582

8.25

1,362,533

28,727

8.36 Total interest-earning assets

1,683,576

32,330

7.62

1,742,068

32,401

7.38 Noninterest-earning assets

39,721









27,984







Total assets

$ 1,723,297









$ 1,770,052

































Funding sources:























Interest-bearing liabilities:























Deposits:























Transaction accounts

$ 911,978

7,683

3.34 %

$ 848,990

8,237

3.85 % Time deposits

250,209

2,910

4.61

254,460

2,867

4.47 Total interest-bearing deposits

1,162,187

10,593

3.62

1,103,450

11,104

3.99 Total interest-bearing liabilities

$ 1,162,187

10,593

3.62

$ 1,103,450

11,104

3.99

























Noninterest-bearing liabilities:























Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 338,645









$ 485,312







Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

13,014









12,235







Total noninterest-bearing liabilities

351,659









497,547







Shareholders' equity

209,451









169,055







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 1,723,297









$ 1,770,052

































Net interest income





$ 21,737









$ 21,297



Net interest spread









4.00 %









3.39 % Net interest margin









5.12 %









4.85 %





(1) Nonaccrual loans are included in total loans





About Bank7 Corp.

We are Bank7 Corp., a bank holding company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Through our wholly-owned subsidiary, Bank7, we operate twelve locations in Oklahoma, the Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas metropolitan area and Kansas. We are focused on serving business owners and entrepreneurs by delivering fast, consistent and well-designed loan and deposit products to meet their financing needs. We intend to grow organically by selectively opening additional branches in our target markets as well as pursue strategic acquisitions.

Conference Call

Bank7 Corp. has scheduled a conference call to discuss its third quarter results, which will be broadcast live over the Internet, on Thursday, January 16, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. central standard time. To participate in the call, dial 1-888-348-6421, or access it live over the Internet at https://app.webinar.net/Gvl7ABbAdkV. For those not able to participate in the live call, an archive of the webcast will be available at https://app.webinar.net/Gvl7ABbAdkV shortly after the call for 1 year.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This communication contains a number of forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect Bank7 Corp.'s current views with respect to, among other things, future events and Bank7 Corp.'s financial performance. Any statements about Bank7 Corp.'s expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "anticipate," "believes," "can," "could," "may," "predicts," "potential," "should," "will," "estimate," "plans," "projects," "continuing," "ongoing," "expects," "intends" and similar words or phrases. Any or all of the forward-looking statements in (or conveyed orally regarding) this presentation may turn out to be inaccurate. The inclusion of or reference to forward-looking information in this presentation should not be regarded as a representation by Bank7 Corp. or any other person that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated by Bank7 Corp. will be achieved.

These forward-looking statements are subject to significant uncertainties because they are based upon: the amount and timing of future changes in interest rates, market behavior, and other economic conditions; future laws, regulations, and accounting principles; changes in regulatory standards and examination policies, and a variety of other matters. These other matters include, among other things, the impact the direct and indirect effect of economic conditions on interest rates, credit quality, loan demand, liquidity, and monetary and supervisory policies of banking regulators. Bank7 Corp. has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that Bank7 Corp. believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Bank7 Corp.'s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if Bank7 Corp.'s underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what Bank7 Corp. anticipates. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and Bank7 Corp. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required by law. All forward-looking statements herein are qualified by these cautionary statements.

Contact:

Thomas Travis

President & CEO

(405) 810-8600

SOURCE Bank7 Corp.