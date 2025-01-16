Anzeige
16.01.2025 16:06 Uhr
ThoughtFocus Appoints Sanjib Banerjee as Head of Global Payments

Finanznachrichten News

ATLANTA, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ThoughtFocus, Inc. ("ThoughtFocus" or the "Company"), a leading provider of digital services and technology-enabled operations specializing in the financial services industry, is pleased to announce the appointment of Sanjib Banerjee as Head of the Global Payments Practice.

Sanjib Banerjee, Head of Global Payments, ThoughtFocus

Sanjib will lead ThoughtFocus' global payments strategy and growth, leveraging his deep industry expertise to align emerging market trends with client priorities. He will focus on delivering innovative, future-ready solutions that drive client success and reinforce ThoughtFocus' leadership in the global payments' ecosystem.

"Sanjib's appointment underscores our commitment to client-centric innovation and strategic excellence," said Santhosh Ananthakrishnan, Chief Business Officer, ThoughtFocus. "With his proven ability to translate macro trends into actionable strategies, Sanjib will help accelerate our growth, strengthen client relationships, and deliver transformative value across our global portfolio."

Sanjib joins ThoughtFocus with more than two decades of experience driving growth and large-scale digital transformation in the payments and fintech industries. His leadership journey includes prominent roles at Cognizant, Deloitte, PwC, and U.S. Bank, where he consistently delivered strategic impact and fostered innovation across the financial ecosystem.

With extensive experience in building scalable frameworks, forging strategic partnerships, and anticipating industry trends, Sanjib will play a pivotal role in driving ThoughtFocus' growth in the dynamic payments landscape.

ThoughtFocus is making substantial investments to better serve clients in the Payments Industry. By leveraging its intellectual property and harnessing the power of AI, the firm is driving innovation in this field.

About ThoughtFocus

ThoughtFocus helps forward-looking companies and organizations in the financial services, manufacturing, and higher education/public services sectors innovate and achieve a better future faster. ThoughtFocus' innovative and cutting-edge technology solutions enable its customers to deploy new capabilities faster, deliver better user experiences, and drive operating efficiencies. With headquarters in the U.S., the company has more than 3000 employees in locations spread across five countries. For more information, please visit the company website www.thoughtfocus.com.

Contact:
ThoughtFocus, Inc.
14110 Dallas Pkwy,
Suite 250
Dallas, TX 75254,
United States
www.thoughtfocus.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2599553/Sanjib_Banerjee_ThoughtFocus.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/thoughtfocus-appoints-sanjib-banerjee-as-head-of-global-payments-302352612.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
