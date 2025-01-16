Fair Oaks Capital ETFs - Replacement: Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 16
The following amendment has been made to the Net Asset Value(s) announcement released on 16 January 2025 at 09:07:00. Amendment to NAV per share and Fund total net assets for LU2785470191. The full amended text is shown below.
|Fund name
|Share class name
|Date
|ISIN
|Currency
|NAV per share
|Shares outstanding
|Fund total net assets
|Fair Oaks AAA CLO Fund
|UCITS ETF EUR Dist.
|15/01/2025
|LU2785470191
|EUR
|1 015.13
|5 000.00
|139 523 253.27
Fair Oaks AAA CLO Fund is a sub-fund of Alpha UCITS SICAV
