Fair Oaks Capital ETFs - Replacement: Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 16

The following amendment has been made to the Net Asset Value(s) announcement released on 16 January 2025 at 09:07:00. Amendment to NAV per share and Fund total net assets for LU2785470191. The full amended text is shown below.

Fund name Share class name Date ISIN Currency NAV per share Shares outstanding Fund total net assets Fair Oaks AAA CLO Fund UCITS ETF EUR Dist. 15/01/2025 LU2785470191 EUR 1 015.13 5 000.00 139 523 253.27

Fair Oaks AAA CLO Fund is a sub-fund of Alpha UCITS SICAV