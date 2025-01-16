The African Solar Industry Association (AFSIA) says utility-scale projects dominated Africa's new solar additions in 2024, with storage installations surging tenfold. Africa deployed an additional 2. 5 GW of solar in 2024, according to AFSIA's new "Africa Solar Outlook 2025" report. AFSIA's figures, which do not include residential installations, take the continent's combined solar capacity to 19. 2 GW. It said the new solar additions last year accounted for 0. 5% of all new global capacity - a level last recorded in 2013. "Such a low share of business is not doing justice to the African solar ...

