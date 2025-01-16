Fair Oaks Capital ETFs - Replacement: Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 16





The following amendment has been made to the Dividend Declaration announcement released on 16 January 2025 at 10:24:00. Amendment to record date, ex date and payment date for LU2785470191. The full amended text is shown below.



Fair Oaks Capital ETFs - Dividend Declaration - Replacement

Fund name Share class name ISIN Currency TIDM Record date Ex date Payment date Dividend type Per share rate Fair Oaks AAA CLO Fund UCITS ETF EUR Dist. LU2785470191 EUR FAAA 27/01/2025 28/01/2025 31/01/2025 Quarterly 12.85 Fair Oaks AAA CLO Fund UCITS ETF EUR Dist. LU2785470191 EUR AAAG 27/01/2025 28/01/2025 31/01/2025 Quarterly 12.85

Fair Oaks AAA CLO Fund is a sub-fund of Alpha UCITS SICAV.



Should you have any queries, please do not hesitate to contact Fair Oaks Capital.

Investor Relations

Fair Oaks Capital Ltd

Phone: +44 (0) 20 3034 0400

Email: ir@fairoakscap.com