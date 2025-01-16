Fair Oaks Capital ETFs - Replacement: Dividend Declaration
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 16
The following amendment has been made to the Dividend Declaration announcement released on 16 January 2025 at 10:24:00. Amendment to record date, ex date and payment date for LU2785470191. The full amended text is shown below.
Fair Oaks Capital ETFs - Dividend Declaration - Replacement
|Fund name
|Share class name
|ISIN
|Currency
|TIDM
|Record date
|Ex date
|Payment date
|Dividend type
|Per share rate
|Fair Oaks AAA CLO Fund
|UCITS ETF EUR Dist.
|LU2785470191
|EUR
|FAAA
|27/01/2025
|28/01/2025
|31/01/2025
|Quarterly
|12.85
|Fair Oaks AAA CLO Fund
|UCITS ETF EUR Dist.
|LU2785470191
|EUR
|AAAG
|27/01/2025
|28/01/2025
|31/01/2025
|Quarterly
|12.85
Fair Oaks AAA CLO Fund is a sub-fund of Alpha UCITS SICAV.
Should you have any queries, please do not hesitate to contact Fair Oaks Capital.
Investor Relations
Fair Oaks Capital Ltd
Phone: +44 (0) 20 3034 0400
Email: ir@fairoakscap.com
© 2025 PR Newswire