16.01.2025 16:50 Uhr
BioMatrix PoY AI Token Empowers Nearly 500 CES Attendees to Reserve AC Future's AI Transformer Homes

Finanznachrichten News

Transforming Transactions: BioMatrix's PoY AI Token Proves Its Practical Value at CES 2025

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / January 16, 2025 / BioMatrix's PoY AI Token showcased its real-world value at CES 2025, enabling nearly 500 attendees to pre-order Transformer Homes. This significant milestone demonstrates the practical utility of the PoY AI Token, not just as a digital asset but as a viable payment solution in everyday transactions.

The platform's user-friendly interface and efficient transaction processing impressed CES attendees, highlighting how seamlessly PoY can integrate with real-world applications. This event marks a leap forward in overcoming one of the cryptocurrency sector's biggest hurdles: demonstrating tangible use cases.

BioMatrix Wallet with Pre-order Section

The use of PoY crypto at CES also attracted the attention of investors and industry leaders, sparking discussions about future partnerships and the potential for broader market integration. These conversations underscore the growing confidence in PoY's applicability and its future in consumer markets.

As BioMatrix continues to innovate and expand the reach of its cryptocurrency, we invite tech enthusiasts, developers, and potential partners to join us in shaping the future of how we interact with and utilize digital currencies in our daily lives.

BioMatrix COO holding a Pre-Order QR code and PoY AI Token at CES 2025

About Biomatrix

Biomatrix is committed to enhancing the lives of its citizens by leveraging AI and blockchain technology. Through tailored services and secure data solutions, Biomatrix has created an AI Business Matrix spanning industries such as gaming, digital contents, social platforms, retail, and transportation. By utilizing Proof of You (PoY) AI Token utility, Biomatrix ensures fairness, security, and inclusivity for all. Learn more at www.biomatrix.ai.

About PoY

PoY stands for 'Proof of You,' a system designed to enhance security by verifying users' unique identities through biometric face scans. This decentralized technology ensures that digital assets remain exclusively under the user's control, safeguarding wealth through biometric consent and preventing unauthorized access. Experience here at app.biomatrix.ai.

Media Contact:

Natalia Guo
natalia.guo@ac-technology.com

SOURCE: Biomatrix



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
