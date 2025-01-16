Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 16, 2025) - Rick Headrick, President, Capital International Asset Management (Canada), Inc. ("Capital Group Canada" or the "Company") joined Graham MacKenzie, Managing Director, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market and celebrate the launch of their Canadian ETF business; Capital Group Global Equity Select ETFTM (Canada) (TSX: CAPG), Capital Group International Equity Select ETFTM (Canada) (TSX: CAPI), Capital Group Multi-Sector Income Select ETFTM (Canada) (TSX: CAPM), and Capital Group World Bond Select ETFTM (Canada) (TSX: CAPW).





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xqvvkNDCspE

Capital Group Canada is part of Capital Group, a global investment management firm originating in Los Angeles, California. Since 1931, the Capital Group organization has been singularly focused on delivering superior results for long-term investors using high-conviction portfolios, rigorous research, and individual accountability. As of September 30, 2024, the firm manages more than US$2.8 trillion in equity and fixed income assets for millions of individual and institutional investors around the world. This includes 21 ETFs in the U.S. with assets under management of more than US$42 billion. For more information about Capital Group Canada's suite of active ETFs, visit capitalgroup.com/active-etf.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/237428

SOURCE: Toronto Stock Exchange