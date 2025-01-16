It has been decided to admit the following corporate bond for trading and official listing with effect from 17 January 2025:
|Udsteder / issuer
|Topsoe A/S
|CFI kode/ CFI
|DBFUPB
|Første dato for handel / First day of trading
|17-01-2025
|ISIN
|DK0030539622
|Instrument name/ticker
|Topsoe Hybrid
|Udstedelsesvaluta / Currency, issuance
|EUR
|Årlig nominel rente / Nominal interest rate
|6,75
|Udløbsdato / Maturity date
|23-05-2099
|Terminer pr. år / Payments per year
|1
For further information please contact Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
