It has been decided to admit the following corporate bond for trading and official listing with effect from 17 January 2025:

Udsteder / issuer Topsoe A/S CFI kode/ CFI DBFUPB Første dato for handel / First day of trading 17-01-2025 ISIN DK0030539622 Instrument name/ticker Topsoe Hybrid Udstedelsesvaluta / Currency, issuance EUR Årlig nominel rente / Nominal interest rate 6,75 Udløbsdato / Maturity date 23-05-2099 Terminer pr. år / Payments per year 1

For further information please contact Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66