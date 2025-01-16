Den 27 september 2024 gavs aktierna i Doro AB ("Bolaget") observationsstatus med hänvisning till ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande ("Erbjudandet") från Xplora Technologies AS till aktieägarna i Bolaget.

Den 15 januari 2025, offentliggjorde Xplora Technologies AS ett pressmeddelande med det korrigerade utfallet i Erbjudandet och Erbjudandet förklarades avslutat.

Med hänvisning till det ovanstående beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att observationsstatusen för aktierna i Doro AB (DORO, ISIN-kod SE0000215493, order book ID 896) ska tas bort.

On September 27, 2024, the shares in Doro AB (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to a public takeover offer (the "Offer") from Xplora Technologies AS to the shareholders in the Company.

On January 15, 2025, Xplora Technologies AS issued a press release with information on the corrected outcome of the Offer and the Offer was declared closed.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the observation status for the shares in Doro AB (DORO, ISIN-kod SE0000215493, order book ID 896) shall be removed.

