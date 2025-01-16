On December 23, 2024, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decided, conditional upon the closing of the transaction between Filo Corp., BHP Investments Canada Inc., and Lundin Mining Corporation, to delist the shares of Filo Corp. from Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

On January 15, 2025, Filo Corp. announced completion of the transaction with BHP Investments Canada Inc. and Lundin Mining Corporation.

Accordingly, the shares of Filo Corp. on Nasdaq First North Growth Market will be delisted on January 17, 2025.

Short name: FIL ISIN code: CA31729R1055 Order book ID: 126319

For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB