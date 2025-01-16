NEXTAFF of Lake County: Staffing Industry Leader NEXTAFF Opens Lake County, IL, Office

NEXTAFF Expands Footprint in Illinois With New Grayslake Office Led by Seasoned Staffing Professional

Industry leader in commercial and healthcare staffing, NEXTAFF is pleased to announce the opening of a new commercial staffing agency in Grayslake, Illinois. This expansion strengthens NEXTAFF's presence in the state and provides businesses in Lake County with access to a proven approach to recruiting and hiring top talent.

NEXTAFF of Lake County Owner Cristiane Landolfi



Cristiane Landolfi, a seasoned professional with a strong track record in recruiting and leadership, will spearhead operations at the new office. Landolfi brings extensive experience to the role, ensuring NEXTAFF of Lake County leverages its expertise to connect businesses with the skilled workers they need to thrive.

"I'm thrilled to bring NEXTAFF's unique approach to Grayslake and the surrounding areas," said Landolfi.

"Cristiane's leadership and expertise make her a perfect fit for NEXTAFF," said Cary Daniel, co-founder and CEO of NEXTAFF. "I am looking forward to seeing her thrive in such a great market."

Located at 100 N Atkinson, Grayslake, IL 60030, the office will primarily focus on recruiting and staffing solutions for manufacturing and commercial companies. NEXTAFF's signature X-FACTOR model goes beyond traditional staffing methods, utilizing data-driven insights to ensure a perfect match between open positions and qualified candidates.

About NEXTAFF

NEXTAFF helps companies recruit, screen and hire quality talent through our proprietary X-FACTOR model. Our comprehensive approach is designed to considerably outperform a traditional temp agency supplier model. Each NEXTAFF office is locally owned and operated, which allows our clients to work directly with owners to find quality employees. NEXTAFF offers a variety of custom staffing solutions in commercial, healthcare and technology verticals.

For more information about NEXTAFF, visit nextaff.com . To learn about franchise opportunities, visit nextaff-franchise.com .

SOURCE: NEXTAFF of Lake County

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire