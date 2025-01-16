Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 16.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Letzte Chance, bevor die Bohrer dieses "Monster"-Vorkommen bei einem 13-Millionen-Unternehmen ansteuern
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
16.01.2025 17:02 Uhr
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NEXTAFF of Lake County: Staffing Industry Leader NEXTAFF Opens Lake County, IL, Office

Finanznachrichten News

NEXTAFF Expands Footprint in Illinois With New Grayslake Office Led by Seasoned Staffing Professional

GRAYSLAKE, ILLINOIS / ACCESS Newswire / January 16, 2025 / Industry leader in commercial and healthcare staffing, NEXTAFF is pleased to announce the opening of a new commercial staffing agency in Grayslake, Illinois. This expansion strengthens NEXTAFF's presence in the state and provides businesses in Lake County with access to a proven approach to recruiting and hiring top talent.

NEXTAFF of Lake County Owner Cristiane Landolfi

NEXTAFF of Lake County Owner Cristiane Landolfi

Cristiane Landolfi, a seasoned professional with a strong track record in recruiting and leadership, will spearhead operations at the new office. Landolfi brings extensive experience to the role, ensuring NEXTAFF of Lake County leverages its expertise to connect businesses with the skilled workers they need to thrive.

"I'm thrilled to bring NEXTAFF's unique approach to Grayslake and the surrounding areas," said Landolfi.

"Cristiane's leadership and expertise make her a perfect fit for NEXTAFF," said Cary Daniel, co-founder and CEO of NEXTAFF. "I am looking forward to seeing her thrive in such a great market."

Located at 100 N Atkinson, Grayslake, IL 60030, the office will primarily focus on recruiting and staffing solutions for manufacturing and commercial companies. NEXTAFF's signature X-FACTOR model goes beyond traditional staffing methods, utilizing data-driven insights to ensure a perfect match between open positions and qualified candidates.

About NEXTAFF

NEXTAFF helps companies recruit, screen and hire quality talent through our proprietary X-FACTOR model. Our comprehensive approach is designed to considerably outperform a traditional temp agency supplier model. Each NEXTAFF office is locally owned and operated, which allows our clients to work directly with owners to find quality employees. NEXTAFF offers a variety of custom staffing solutions in commercial, healthcare and technology verticals.

For more information about NEXTAFF, visit nextaff.com. To learn about franchise opportunities, visit nextaff-franchise.com.

Contact Information

Jennifer Walker
Marketing Manager
pr@nextaff.com

.

SOURCE: NEXTAFF of Lake County



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.