Greene Tweed Unveils Arlon 3160XT: An Innovative Glass-Filled, Cross-Linked PEEK Material Designed for Hydrogen Applications

Greene Tweed , a global leader in advanced materials and high-performance solutions, has announced the launch of Arlon® 3160XT, a new glass-reinforced, cross-linked PEEK material for fuel cell, electrolyzer, and valve components. With exceptional creep resistance and electrical insulation properties, Arlon® 3160XT represents a significant advancement in materials science, addressing critical needs in hydrogen applications.

Hydrogen energy is gaining momentum as a clean, renewable alternative to fossil fuels. However, the transition to commercial-scale hydrogen production, storage, and utilization requires solutions for key material challenges. Introduced at the Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Seminar in Long Beach, CA, Arlon® 3160XT is engineered to bridge this gap by enhancing performance and reliability in key hydrogen systems. Expanding on the capabilities of Greene Tweed's trusted Arlon® 3000XT platform, this new grade delivers improved performance in the most demanding environments.

"One of the biggest challenges in the hydrogen industry has been the need for scalable, efficient, and cost-effective solutions that enhance production and distribution while withstanding extreme conditions," says Kerry Drake, PhD, Corporate Thermoplastics Technology Manager at Greene Tweed. "Arlon® 3160XT is engineered to meet this challenge, helping streamline hydrogen processes, reduce operational costs, and deliver exceptional performance and reliability."

Key Arlon® 3160XT product features include:

Creep Resistance: 20X+ improvement compared to non-cross-linked glass-filled PEEK, ensuring long-term durability under sustained mechanical loads.

High-Temperature Performance: 30-70% improvement in short-term elevated temperature conditions over standard glass PEEK materials (tensile, flex, shear).

Electrical Insulation: Maintains insulative properties and resists degradation in critical electrochemical cells, enabling long operational lifespans.

Flame Resistance: Laboratory tests indicate improved structural integrity after flame exposure.

Combining innovation, performance, and reliability, Arlon® 3160XT marks a step forward in the evolution of engineered materials for industries where failure is not an option.

For more information, please contact Greene Tweed directly at Contact to Quote to discuss how Arlon® 3160XT can meet your company's needs. Comprehensive product details can be found in the Product Brochure .

Learn about the capabilities and applications of Arlon® 3160XT by joining Greene Tweed's upcoming Engineering Edge webinar, Introducing Arlon® 3160XT, on February 26, 2025: Webinar Registration .

###

About Greene Tweed

Greene Tweed is a leading global manufacturer of high-performance thermoplastics, composites, seals, and engineered components. For 160 years, we have served clients in semiconductor, oil and gas, aerospace, defense, chemical and pharmaceutical processing, and other industries where failure is not an option.

Greene Tweed products are sold and distributed worldwide. For additional information, call +1.215.256.9521, or visit our website at http://www.gtweed.com .

Media Contact

Sofia Doss

Communications & Public Relations Manager

sdoss@gtweed.com

SOURCE: Greene Tweed

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire