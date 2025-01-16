Anzeige
Donnerstag, 16.01.2025
16.01.2025 17:06 Uhr
Myant Corp.: Myant Accelerates Precision Healthcare with Acquisition of Bitnobi Inc.

Finanznachrichten News

TORONTO, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Myant, a global leader in advanced materials and connected health solutions, proudly announces the acquisition of Toronto-based technology innovator, Bitnobi Inc. Spun out of York University with the support of Toronto Innovation Acceleration Partners (TIAP), Bitnobi specializes in privacy-protected data-sharing software. Their groundbreaking platform facilitates secure collaboration between data owners and consumers without compromising raw data-a critical capability in today's healthcare landscape.

Myant Logo

This marks Myant's fourth strategic acquisition in just six months, each one bolstering its platform with new technologies, capabilities, and markets. Together, these moves are driving Myant closer to its bold mission: empowering people to live younger for longer through proactive, personalized, and precision healthcare solutions.

The acquisition of Bitnobi fills a critical gap in the third pillar of Myant's strategy: safe and secure data sharing. By integrating Bitnobi's patented platform, Myant advances its ability to create a "digital human replica," an innovative approach to personalizing healthcare through insights generated from its smart material solution

"Myant is building the equivalent of a fiber-optic connection to the human body which enables a true digital replica," said Tony Chahine, Myant's founder and CEO. "We aim to connect the human operating system-its rhythms, signals, and unique needs-use advanced materials, AI, and sensing to deliver proactive and preventative care. This acquisition strengthens our ability to provide precise and personalized support that goes beyond reactive healthcare."

Expanding the Boundaries of Data Sharing and Collaboration

Through this acquisition, Myant enhances its capacity to share and utilize healthcare data responsibly and effectively. The company will not only be able to share its proprietary data with researchers and clinicians but also securely access third-party data while respecting governance protocols.

The partnership will also drive new data-sharing collaborations across Canada and internationally, unlocking valuable health insights and fostering innovation. "Bitnobi enables us to create seamless, secure pathways for data sharing that respect privacy while opening new doors for healthcare innovation," Chahine added.

A Proven Platform for the Future of Precision Healthcare

Since its founding in 2016, Bitnobi has supported significant initiatives, including Canada's Digital Health and Discovery Platform (DHDP). By enabling secure management of digital health data, Bitnobi is accelerating precision medicine for cancer and other diseases. Now, as part of Myant, Bitnobi's expertise in big data, cloud computing, and cybersecurity will amplify innovation across Myant's textile computing, smart materials, and data integration efforts.

Hassan Jaferi, CEO of Bitnobi, emphasized the alignment of the two companies' missions: "Myant has created a global innovation hub in Toronto, where over 200 scientists, engineers, and researchers are driving breakthroughs in connected health. Joining forces will amplify our collective impact, ensuring that innovation in Canada's technology and healthcare sectors continues to thrive."

Shaping the Future of Healthcare

This acquisition underscores Myant's commitment to proactive, precision healthcare. By integrating advanced materials, intelligent interfaces, and secure data sharing, Myant is not only redefining health and aging but also positioning itself as a global leader in innovation.

Together, Myant and Bitnobi are shaping a future where healthcare is proactive, personalized, precise and preventative-empowering individuals to live healthier, longer, and more independent lives.

About Myant
Myant is leading a new era of evolution where AI guardians enhance human capabilities through textile interfaces that function like a connected second skin. This second skin - made possible by groundbreaking advanced materials - blends naturally into our everyday lives, setting a new standard for seamless interaction with the digital world.

About Bitnobi
Bitnobi Inc. is a technology startup focused on the commercialization of a privacy protected, data sharing platform. Bitnobi was spun out of research from Dr. Marin Litoiu's laboratory at York University with full support from the Toronto Innovation Acceleration Partners and Innovation York. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Bitnobi has also received assistance from the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada, Ontario Centres of Innovation, Seneca College, National Research Council of Canada's Industrial Research Assistance Program, Rogers Cybersecure Catalyst, MaRS Discovery District and Canada's Digital Health and Discovery Platform.

For more information, please contact:
Charles Andreo
info@myant.ca
www.myant.ca

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2569573/5120589/Myant_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/myant-accelerates-precision-healthcare-with-acquisition-of-bitnobi-inc-302353407.html

