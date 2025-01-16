DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: HOL-Holding(s) in Company*

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) Dalata Hotel Group PLC: HOL-Holding(s) in Company* 16-Jan-2025 / 15:39 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Standard Form TR-1 Standard form for notification of major holdings NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)i 1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: Dalata Hotel Group PLC (IE00BJMZDW83) 2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): [ ] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights [x] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments [ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights [ ] Other (please specify)iii: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv: Name: UBS Group AG - UBS Investment Bank & City and country of registered office (if applicable): Wealth Management Zurich, Switzerland 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3)v: UBS AG 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 14 January 2025 6. Date on which issuer notified: 16 January 2025 7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: 4% (9.B.1 + 9.B.2) 8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: % of voting rights % of voting rights through financial Total of both Total number of attached to shares (total instruments in % (9.A + voting rights of of 9.A) (total of 9.B.1 + 9.B) issuervii 9.B.2) Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or 0.19% 4.08% 4.27% 212,192,821 reached Position of previous notification 0.66% 3.61% 4.27% (if applicable) 9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii: A: Voting rights attached to shares Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights Class/type of shares ISIN code (if possible) Direct Indirect Direct Indirect IE00BJMZDW83 396,043 0.19% SUBTOTAL A 396,043 0.19% B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations Number of voting rights that Type of financial instrument Expiration Exercise/ may be acquired if the % of voting rights datex Conversion Periodxi instrument is exercised/ converted. Right to Recall of Lent Shares At any time 1 0.00% Substitution Right on At any time 8,626,628 4.07% Collateral delivered SUBTOTAL B.1 8,626,629 4.07% B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations Expiration Exercise/ Physical or cash Type of financial instrument datex Conversion settlementxii Number of voting rights % of voting rights Period xi Swaps on Baskets 25/02/2027 Cash 40,877 0.02% SUBTOTAL B.2 40,877 0.02% 10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box): [ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii [X] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv: % of voting rights if it % of voting rights through Total of both if it equals or is Namexv equals or is higher than financial instruments if it higher than the notifiable the notifiable threshold equals or is higher than the threshold notifiable threshold UBS Group AG UBS AG 4.08% 4.27% UBS Group AG UBS AG 4.08% 4.27% UBS Europe SE 11. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date] 12. Additional informationxvi:

Done at Zurich on 16.01.2025

