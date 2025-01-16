Regulatory News:

As regards the liquidity contract awarded by 74Software (Paris:74SW) to Kepler Cheuvreux, on December 31, 2024, the following means were listed in the liquidity account:

19,820 shares;

- 838,684.39 euros in cash.

As a reminder, the following means were listed in the liquidity account on June 30, 2024:

23,231 shares;

- 700,254.51 euros in cash.

Over the period from June 30, 2024, to December 31, 2024, trading volumes represented:

38,323 shares for 937,566.50 euros purchased (1,147 executions);

- 41,734 shares for 1,038,377.30 euros sold (1,126 executions).

At the time of the original agreement on June 14, 2011, the following means were included in the liquidity account:

0 shares;

- 1,000,000.00 euros in cash.

