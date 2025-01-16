Invesco Asia Trust Plc - General Meeting Results

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 16

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300YM9USHRKIET173

16 January 2025

Invesco Asia Trust plc

HEADLINE: General Meeting Results

In connection with the proposals for a combination of the assets of Asia Dragon Trust plc ("DGN") with the Company, the Board is pleased to announce that at the General Meeting of the Company held on 16 January 2025, all resolutions were decided on a poll and were passed. The resolutions and results of the poll are set out below.

The proposals remain conditional upon, amongst other things, the passing of resolutions to be proposed at general meetings of DGN to be held on 4 February 2025 and 13 February 2025.

Ordinary Resolutions

1. To authorise the Directors to allot ordinary shares in connection with the Issue.

2. To authorise the Directors to allot ordinary shares up to such number representing 10% of the aggregate nominal amount of the Company's issued share capital following the Issue.

Special Resolutions

3. To disapply pre-emption rights on the allotment or sale of ordinary shares from treasury up to such number representing 10% of the aggregate nominal amount of the Company's issued share capital following the Issue.

4. To amend the Articles of Association of the Company.

5. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of its ordinary shares up to such number representing 14.99% of the aggregate issued share capital of the Company following the Issue.

Resolution Votes For (including votes at the discretion of the Chairman) % Votes Against % Votes Withheld Total Votes Cast Issued Share Capital Voted % Ordinary Resolutions 1 40,023,012 99.93 26,976 0.07 29,650 40,049,988 61.91 2 39,996,922 99.88 48,993 0.12 33,723 40,045,915 61.90 Special Resolutions 3 39,971,697 99.84 62,754 0.16 45,187 40,034,451 61.89 4 32,124,630 80.25 7,907,696 19.75 47,312 40,032,326 61.88 5 39,018,019 97.40 1,039,810 2.60 21,809 40,057,829 61.92

For the purposes of section 341 of the Companies Act 2006, the votes validly cast are expressed in the table above as a percentage of the Company's total voting rights as at the close of business on 14 January 2025 (64,691,287), being the time at which a shareholder had to be registered in the register of members in order to vote at the General Meeting. A vote "withheld" is not a vote in law and has not been counted as a vote "for" or "against" a resolution. On a poll the voting rights are one vote for every one share held.

The poll votes lodged with the Registrar will shortly be available via the Company's website at: www.invesco.co.uk/invescoasia

In accordance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.2R, copies of the resolutions that were passed at the General Meeting, will shortly be available for inspection via the National Storage Mechanism:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

