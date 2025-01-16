Anzeige
16.01.2025 17:30 Uhr
Invesco Asia Trust Plc - General Meeting Results

Invesco Asia Trust Plc - General Meeting Results

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 16

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300YM9USHRKIET173

16 January 2025

Invesco Asia Trust plc

HEADLINE: General Meeting Results

In connection with the proposals for a combination of the assets of Asia Dragon Trust plc ("DGN") with the Company, the Board is pleased to announce that at the General Meeting of the Company held on 16 January 2025, all resolutions were decided on a poll and were passed. The resolutions and results of the poll are set out below.

The proposals remain conditional upon, amongst other things, the passing of resolutions to be proposed at general meetings of DGN to be held on 4 February 2025 and 13 February 2025.

Ordinary Resolutions

1. To authorise the Directors to allot ordinary shares in connection with the Issue.

2. To authorise the Directors to allot ordinary shares up to such number representing 10% of the aggregate nominal amount of the Company's issued share capital following the Issue.

Special Resolutions

3. To disapply pre-emption rights on the allotment or sale of ordinary shares from treasury up to such number representing 10% of the aggregate nominal amount of the Company's issued share capital following the Issue.

4. To amend the Articles of Association of the Company.

5. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of its ordinary shares up to such number representing 14.99% of the aggregate issued share capital of the Company following the Issue.

Resolution

Votes For (including votes at the discretion of the Chairman)

%

Votes Against

%

Votes Withheld

Total Votes Cast

Issued

Share Capital Voted %

Ordinary Resolutions

1

40,023,012

99.93

26,976

0.07

29,650

40,049,988

61.91

2

39,996,922

99.88

48,993

0.12

33,723

40,045,915

61.90

Special Resolutions

3

39,971,697

99.84

62,754

0.16

45,187

40,034,451

61.89

4

32,124,630

80.25

7,907,696

19.75

47,312

40,032,326

61.88

5

39,018,019

97.40

1,039,810

2.60

21,809

40,057,829

61.92

For the purposes of section 341 of the Companies Act 2006, the votes validly cast are expressed in the table above as a percentage of the Company's total voting rights as at the close of business on 14 January 2025 (64,691,287), being the time at which a shareholder had to be registered in the register of members in order to vote at the General Meeting. A vote "withheld" is not a vote in law and has not been counted as a vote "for" or "against" a resolution. On a poll the voting rights are one vote for every one share held.

The poll votes lodged with the Registrar will shortly be available via the Company's website at: www.invesco.co.uk/invescoasia

In accordance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.2R, copies of the resolutions that were passed at the General Meeting, will shortly be available for inspection via the National Storage Mechanism:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Enquiries

Invesco Asia Trust plc

Neil Rogan, Chairman

Via Invesco Asset Management Limited

Invesco Fund Managers Limited

(Manager, Invesco Asia)

Will Ellis/John Armstrong-Denby

020 7543 3500

Invesco Asset Management Limited

(Company Secretary, Invesco Asia)

Naomi Rogers/James Poole

020 7543 3591/020 7543 3559

Investec Bank plc (Financial Adviser, Sponsor and Corporate Broker to Invesco Asia)

David Yovichic/Denis Flanagan

020 7597 4000


