Leading global professional services firm Alvarez Marsal (A&M) has announced the promotion of 80 professionals, across Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, India, Italy, Spain, Sweden, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, and the United States, to the position of Managing Director.

Tony Alvarez II and Bryan Marsal, A&M's Co-Founders, stated, "All of our newly promoted Managing Directors embody the talent and leadership necessary to deliver exceptional results that create value for A&M's clients. Their contributions to the growth of our firm and the clients we serve cannot be understated. From around the world and across our many lines of service, they exemplify A&M's unwavering commitment to integrity, quality and objectivity, and are essential to the firm's continued success and expansion."

Automotive Industrials

Russell Hunt, Houston

Jack Kobus, Detroit

Long Nguyen, Washington, D.C.

Consumer Retail

Luis De Lencquesaing, New York

Christopher Disa, New York

Phani Mogalapu,Houston

Corporate Performance Improvement

Kindra Bradshaw, Washington, D.C.

Clark Caperton, Houston

Rodrigo Carrillo, Houston

Jeffrey Cass, Houston

Trey Huffman, Atlanta

Rob Koczo, Dallas

Dallas Haley Leyendecker, Denver

Andrew Monaco, Dallas

Dan Phillips, Atlanta

Brenden Phillips-Garrett, Los Angeles

EMEA

Performance Improvement

Eduardo Areilza, Madrid

Massimo Franzese, London

Tom Howitt, Abu Dhabi

Hardeep Sandhu, London

Florian Seehauser, Munich

Jonas Strasdas, Munich

Private Equity Performance Improvement

Colleen McCaughan, London

Nick Mountfield, London

Daniela Torresin, Milan

Restructuring

Dario Bortot, London

London John Costoudes, Dubai

Energy

Elizaveta Malashenko, Houston

Global Disputes and Investigations

Jon Ahern, Denver

Brad Koehler, New York

Global Tax

John Bettley-Smith, London

Daniella Divito, New York

New York Emily Edwards, Atlanta

Orion Ganase, London

London Alon Kritzman, New York

Bruce Meyer, San Francisco

Michael Noreman, Morristown

Axel Ortjohann, Frankfurt

Rob Piechota, Atlanta

Chris Prout, London

Global Transaction Advisory Group

Mike Baxter, Toronto

Toronto Erminio Caporale, Chicago

Kevin Cunha, San Francisco

San Francisco Ryan Donovan, Boston

Boston Vivian Leemans, Düsseldorf

Düsseldorf Kate Lowry, New York

New York Ryan Macke, Chicago

Callum Moore, Stockholm

Gaurav Patel, Toronto

Toronto Alex Rankin, Dubai

Simon Regad, Paris

Paris Paul Spencer, London

Michael Surr, New York

New York Austin Wanland, Los Angeles

India

Sujith Jain, Bangalore

Infrastructure Capital Projects

Felipe Bergson, Rio de Janeiro

Bryan Müller, Belo Horizonte

Latin America

Alexandre Aguieiras, Rio de Janeiro

Janice Garay, São Paulo

Guilherme Kam, São Paulo

Patrick Lopes, São Paulo

Eduardo Teixeira, São Paulo

North America

North American Commercial Restructuring

Dwight Hingtgen, Chicago

Chicago Landon Kenworthy, Dallas

Dallas Paul Kinealy, Chicago

Chicago Kumanan Ramanathan, New York

Mauricio Rivera, San Francisco

San Francisco John Walsh,Houston

Private Equity Performance Improvement

Alexander Galitsky, Chicago

Chicago Vincent Juron, Charlotte

Charlotte Jason Kahn, Philadelphia

Philadelphia Jeff Liddle, Houston

Ahmed Suria, Philadelphia

Philadelphia Ben Taylor, Atlanta

Atlanta Shiwali Tenner, Chicago

Chicago Hameer Vaid,New York

Public Sector Services

Christopher Baglio, Chicago

Valuation

Tracey Esposito, New York

Roger Wilcock, London

