Leading global professional services firm Alvarez Marsal (A&M) has announced the promotion of 80 professionals, across Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, India, Italy, Spain, Sweden, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, and the United States, to the position of Managing Director.
Tony Alvarez II and Bryan Marsal, A&M's Co-Founders, stated, "All of our newly promoted Managing Directors embody the talent and leadership necessary to deliver exceptional results that create value for A&M's clients. Their contributions to the growth of our firm and the clients we serve cannot be understated. From around the world and across our many lines of service, they exemplify A&M's unwavering commitment to integrity, quality and objectivity, and are essential to the firm's continued success and expansion."
Automotive Industrials
- Russell Hunt, Houston
- Jack Kobus, Detroit
- Long Nguyen, Washington, D.C.
Consumer Retail
- Luis De Lencquesaing, New York
- Christopher Disa, New York
- Phani Mogalapu,Houston
Corporate Performance Improvement
- Kindra Bradshaw, Washington, D.C.
- Clark Caperton, Houston
- Rodrigo Carrillo, Houston
- Jeffrey Cass, Houston
- Trey Huffman, Atlanta
- Rob Koczo,Dallas
- Haley Leyendecker, Denver
- Andrew Monaco, Dallas
- Dan Phillips, Atlanta
- Brenden Phillips-Garrett, Los Angeles
EMEA
Performance Improvement
- Eduardo Areilza, Madrid
- Massimo Franzese, London
- Tom Howitt, Abu Dhabi
- Hardeep Sandhu, London
- Florian Seehauser, Munich
- Jonas Strasdas, Munich
Private Equity Performance Improvement
- Colleen McCaughan, London
- Nick Mountfield, London
- Daniela Torresin, Milan
Restructuring
- Dario Bortot,London
- John Costoudes, Dubai
Energy
- Elizaveta Malashenko, Houston
Global Disputes and Investigations
- Jon Ahern, Denver
- Brad Koehler, New York
Global Tax
- John Bettley-Smith, London
- Daniella Divito,New York
- Emily Edwards, Atlanta
- Orion Ganase,London
- Alon Kritzman, New York
- Bruce Meyer, San Francisco
- Michael Noreman, Morristown
- Axel Ortjohann, Frankfurt
- Rob Piechota, Atlanta
- Chris Prout, London
Global Transaction Advisory Group
- Mike Baxter,Toronto
- Erminio Caporale, Chicago
- Kevin Cunha,San Francisco
- Ryan Donovan,Boston
- Vivian Leemans,Düsseldorf
- Kate Lowry,New York
- Ryan Macke, Chicago
- Callum Moore, Stockholm
- Gaurav Patel,Toronto
- Alex Rankin, Dubai
- Simon Regad,Paris
- Paul Spencer, London
- Michael Surr,New York
- Austin Wanland, Los Angeles
India
- Sujith Jain, Bangalore
Infrastructure Capital Projects
- Felipe Bergson, Rio de Janeiro
- Bryan Müller, Belo Horizonte
Latin America
- Alexandre Aguieiras, Rio de Janeiro
- Janice Garay, São Paulo
- Guilherme Kam, São Paulo
- Patrick Lopes, São Paulo
- Eduardo Teixeira, São Paulo
North America
North American Commercial Restructuring
- Dwight Hingtgen,Chicago
- Landon Kenworthy,Dallas
- Paul Kinealy,Chicago
- Kumanan Ramanathan, New York
- Mauricio Rivera,San Francisco
- John Walsh,Houston
Private Equity Performance Improvement
- Alexander Galitsky,Chicago
- Vincent Juron,Charlotte
- Jason Kahn,Philadelphia
- Jeff Liddle, Houston
- Ahmed Suria,Philadelphia
- Ben Taylor,Atlanta
- Shiwali Tenner,Chicago
- Hameer Vaid,New York
Public Sector Services
- Christopher Baglio, Chicago
Valuation
- Tracey Esposito, New York
- Roger Wilcock, London
About Alvarez Marsal
Founded in 1983, Alvarez Marsal is a leading global professional services firm. Renowned for its leadership, action and results, Alvarez Marsal provides advisory, business performance improvement and turnaround management services, delivering practical solutions to address clients' unique challenges. With a world-wide network of experienced operators, world-class consultants, former regulators and industry authorities, Alvarez Marsal helps corporates, boards, private equity firms, law firms and government agencies drive transformation, mitigate risk and unlock value at every stage of growth.
