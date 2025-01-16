New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 16, 2025) - Universal Processing (uP), the leading financial technology company empowering underserved businesses across America, proudly announces its inclusion on the U.S. Chamber of Commerce CO-100 list celebrating the nation's most exceptional small businesses.





Selected from 14,000 applicants representing 33.2 million registered small and mid-sized businesses, the CO-100 list recognizes 100 of the best and brightest companies across America. Honorees are selected by a panel of judges for their innovation and growth, community impact, company culture, customer engagement, and adaptability.

uP is delighted to join the 2024 CO-100, a dynamic group of businesses collectively generating over $400 million in annual revenue and employing more than 5,000 people.

"We are deeply honored to be recognized by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce for our unwavering commitment to providing underserved business owners the tools they need to succeed," said Saint Hung, CEO of Universal Processing. "As an AAPI-owned business, we understand the unique challenges faced by business leaders from underserved communities, and are proud to support every small business in pursuit of their own American dream."

The CO-100 honorees were celebrated at an event in the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's historic headquarters in Washington, D.C. In addition to inclusion on the CO-100 list, honorees receive a one-year paid membership to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, unmatched access to top experts and thought leaders, national brand exposure, and exclusive community building and networking opportunities, including participation in the CO-100 Small Business Forum.

As uP looks ahead to 2025, it will continue foster economic growth and community development. uP will expand its fintech service offerings and merchant network into new verticals, and enhance its innovative payment processing solutions tailored to underserved businesses. Additionally, uP is deepening its commitment to humanitarian efforts, with plans to support disaster relief programs and community development projects.

"Every purpose-driven business should have a soul," Hung added. "As we celebrate this milestone, we remain focused on our core mission: empowering underserved businesses and communities across America."

About Universal Processing

Founded in 2003, Universal Processing is a leading financial technology company dedicated to empowering underserved businesses with innovative payment processing solutions and exceptional support. Recognized for its commitment to fostering economic growth, Universal Processing partners with over 34,000 businesses and processes more than $3.5 billion annually. For more information about Universal Processing and its services, please visit www.letsgoup.com.

About the CO-100

