Soaring rates of workplace stress and anxiety are evident, with approximately 40% of the workforce reporting stress levels that significantly impacted their ability to work in the last year.1 As we approach 'Blue Monday', known as one of the most challenging days for mental health, International SOS, the world's leading health and security risk services company, calls on organisations to take proactive steps in addressing the mental health challenges of employees.

International SOS has identified the three most frequent mental health-related requests it has received from global workforces across various sectors over the past three years.2 These include support and assistance for:

Anxiety disorder: intense and excessive fear and distress, often accompanied by physical tensions. Depressive disorder: mental health condition characterised by persistent feelings of sadness, emptiness, or loss of interest. It can significantly impact an employee's emotions, behaviour, and physical health. Panic disorder: a condition when an employee has repeated, unexpected panic attacks and worries constantly about when the next one might happen.

For individuals living with mental health conditions, meaningful employment can significantly contribute to their recovery and social inclusion, fostering increased confidence and improved social functioning. Research findings indicate that employment can have a more profound positive impact on mental health outcomes than traditional psychiatric care alone.3However, when an employee experiences ongoing workplace stress, it causes an elevated level of anxiety-causing hormones. This sustained pressure can leave employees feeling fatigued and exhausted and, ultimately, may contribute to burnout. Without robust support, mental health conditions can severely impact an individual's self-confidence, job satisfaction, and ability to thrive in the workplace.

Dr Rodrigo Rodriguez-Fernandez, Global Health Advisor, Wellness and Mental Health, at International SOS, comments, "January and the start of a new year can be a particularly challenging time for many. The post-holiday blues, the return-to-work routines, and the harsh winter weather in the northern hemisphere can really take a toll on mental health and wellbeing. Blue Monday presents a crucial opportunity for organisations to proactively address mental health challenges for the year ahead and cultivate a culture of wellbeing that extends far beyond this single day.

"For organisations, recognising the inextricable link between good mental health, employee wellbeing, and organisational effectiveness is paramount. Alarmingly, workplace stress and anxiety rates remain high, with around 15% of the global working-age population suffering from mental illness.4 The detrimental effects of stress are multifaceted and can include circulatory and gastrointestinal issues, as well as significant physical and emotional repercussions.5 Protecting and promoting mental health in the workplace is about strengthening capacities, increasing awareness, and offering early intervention opportunities for those in need."

International SOS offers five points for organisations to implement proactive strategies to address stress and anxiety in the workforce:

SUPPORT

Foster a supportive culture and work environment: create a workplace culture that values open communication and support. Encourage employees to speak up about their stress levels and provide a safe space for them to share their concerns without fear of judgment or repercussions. BALANCE

Promote work-life balance and implement flexible work arrangements: consider changing timeoffpolicies to accommodate employees' mental health needs.Encourage employees to take breaks and set boundaries between work and personal life. ASSESS

Conduct regular stress assessments: regularly assess the stress levels within the organisation through surveys, feedback sessions, and health screenings. Use the data collected to identify stressors and implement targeted interventions to address them. ASSIST

Offer Employee Assistance Programmes (EAPs): ensure easily accessible resources for mental health support, including workshops for stress management techniques, counselling services and mental health hotlines. TRAIN

Equip managers with mental health first-aid training: upskill managers to identify signs of distress and offer initial support to employees who may be struggling.

The International SOS Foundation will host a Workforce Wellbeing training course on 20-21 January. The course will provide individuals and leaders responsible for wellbeing within their respective organisations with the competencies necessary to plan, design and deliver best-in-class programmes.

