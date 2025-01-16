Anzeige
Donnerstag, 16.01.2025
16.01.2025 18:02 Uhr
Digitalage Lights Up CES 2025 With Vision for Fair and Ethical Tech Innovation

"OOVE" Deep Content Analysis Takes Center Stage

TEMECULA, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / January 16, 2025 / Digitalage, a subsidiary of Hop-on, Inc. (OTC PINK:HPNN), is pleased to announce a surge of interest and excitement surrounding its revolutionary approach to content rights, ethical monetization, and transparent governance. At CES 2025, Peter Michaels, co-founder and Chairman of Digitalage as well as the founder and CEO of Hop-on, actively engaged with fellow innovators, prospective technology partners, and other key industry stakeholders-further igniting enthusiasm for Digitalage's mission to create a more equitable ecosystem for creators, brands, and consumers.

"It's an incredible time for Digitalage," said Michaels, reflecting on the momentum experienced during CES 2025. "From safeguarding intellectual property to empowering brand safety, we're laying the groundwork for a new era of collaboration-one that meaningfully rewards creators and helps advertisers reach audiences in a transparent, value-driven environment."

Elevating Content with "OOVE" Deep Content Analysis

At the core of Digitalage's platform is its proprietary "OOVE" deep content analysis, a sophisticated system that employs goal-oriented algorithms and knowledge graphs to categorize and protect various forms of media. This technology ensures that each piece of content is accurately identified, matched with relevant audiences, and optimized for fair compensation. By promoting only top-tier, authentic assets, Digitalage positions itself as a reliable, future-ready space for creators, consumers, and advertisers alike.

Championing Brand Safety and Growth

Digitalage recognizes that brand safety goes beyond avoiding harmful content. The platform is built to give total visibility and control to both content creators and advertising partners, ensuring that marketing campaigns appear alongside content that resonates with brand values. This focus on ethics and mutual benefit fosters strong audience trust and opens the door to higher engagement and profitable, long-term relationships.

"We see a vibrant digital future where creators, users, and brands prosper together," Michaels explained. "By uniting advanced analytics, IP protections, and user-first design, Digitalage is delivering a seamless experience that feels natural and rewarding for everyone involved."

Roadmap to Becoming the "Amazon of Content"

Digitalage's growth strategy is backed by strategic partnerships with influencers, talent agencies, NGOs, and advertising networks-laying the groundwork for a global content ecosystem poised to mirror the market-shaking transformations led by iconic brands like Netflix and Amazon. The company's multi-layered revenue model includes subscriptions, social commerce, micro-transactions, advanced advertising packages, and beyond-empowering a dynamic, evolving community that thrives on transparency and innovation.

About Hop-on:

Hop-on, Inc. (OTC PINK:HPNN) is a US-based international leader in the development and manufacture of electronics, distributed software, and telecommunications hardware and services, capitalizing on its secured essential license agreements for mobile and computing technologies. Since 1993, the Company has had a proven record of innovation and market development. From developing the world's first CDMA disposable cell phone to the upcoming Digitalage decentralized social media platform promoting data portability and free speech and engineering essential tools for content protection and royalty management across social platforms and devices, the Company works closely with inventors and patent holders to bring the latest technologies to demanding markets.

www.hop-on.com
www.twitter.com/hpnn

Peter Michaels, CEO
contact@hop-on.com
+1-949-756-9008

About Digitalage:

The mission behind Digitalage is to lead the social media industry through combatting content piracy and empower publishers, influencers, and contributors. Digitalage is revolutionizing the creator economy and will empower users to connect, upload and share content, while compensating rights holders through utilizing decentralized Web3 blockchain technologies.

www.digitalage.com
https://www.digitalage.com/videos.html
https://www.digitalage.com/demos.html
https://www.linkedin.com/company/digitalage-inc
https://www.instagram.com/godigitalage/
https://twitter.com/go_digitalage
https://www.tiktok.com/@digitalageinc

Forward-Looking Statements: https://www.hop-on.com/forward-looking-statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933, and are subject to Rule 3B-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and other results and further events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Digitalage



