Rexel: New date for Rexel's full-year results

New date for Rexel's full-year results

The publication of Rexel's full-year 2024 results and accompanying conference call, which had initially been scheduled for February 13, 2025, have been brought forward to Wednesday, February 12, 2025 after market close.

This change has been made in response to a large number of results publications in the sector. Timing and connection details will be communicated in the coming days.



ABOUT REXEL GROUP

Rexel, worldwide expert in the multichannel professional distribution of products and services for the energy world, addresses three main markets: residential, commercial, and industrial. The Group supports its residential, commercial, and industrial customers by providing a tailored and scalable range of products and services in energy management for construction, renovation, production, and maintenance. Rexel operates through a network of more than 1,950 branches in 19 countries, with more than 26,500 employees. The Group's sales were €19.2 billion in 2023.

Rexel is listed on the Eurolist market of Euronext Paris.

