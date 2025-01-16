Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 16.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Letzte Chance, bevor die Bohrer dieses "Monster"-Vorkommen bei einem 13-Millionen-Unternehmen ansteuern
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 864009 | ISIN: JP3756600007 | Ticker-Symbol: NTO
Tradegate
16.01.25
19:30 Uhr
60,90 Euro
+1,44
+2,42 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
NINTENDO CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NINTENDO CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
60,6260,8219:30
60,3460,9019:30
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.01.2025 18:10 Uhr
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

PRESS RELEASE: NACON UNVEILS NEW RANGE DEDICATED TO THE NINTENDO SWITCH TM 2

Finanznachrichten News

NACON UNVEILS NEW RANGE DEDICATED TO THE

NINTENDO SWITCHTM 2

Lesquin (France), January 16, 2025 - In celebration of the announcement of the Nintendo SwitchTM 2, NACON, premium gaming accessories designer, is pleased to introduce its new range of products dedicated to the console, all of which will be available at launch.

Protection solutions for the whole console
To safeguard your console against accidental damage, NACON has designed a range of solutions to protect it from knocks and drops, including cases, protective shells, pouches and travel bag, all equally useful when playing or on the move.

Tempered glass protectors and cleaning tools take care of the console's screen.

Enhance comfort - and your gaming experience
For racing fans, NACON offers a duo of Joy-Con steering wheels to optimize the console's gyroscopy, designed for small hands and ideal for children. Older players will appreciate the folding steering wheel, which uses both Joy-Cons simultaneously for maximum comfort.
The compatible Joy-Con grip also optimizes joystick ergonomics by enlarging the joystick to the optimum size, grip, comfort, and precision.

All these accessories will be available in stores and on www.nacongaming.com as soon as the Nintendo Switch TM2 is released.

About NACON
A company within the BIGBEN group, NACON was created in 2019 to optimise its expertise and leverage synergies in the video game market. Comprising 16 development studios, AA game publishing, and the design and distribution of premium gaming peripherals, NACON brings 40 years of experience to benefit the world's gaming community. This unified centre of excellence strengthens NACON's position in the market and creates unique opportunities for innovation and competitive advantages. https://corporate.nacongaming.com/

Attachment

  • NACON - Press Release - Annoucement Nintendo Switch 2 - EN (https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/f6209b9e-ab3f-458b-8319-57134f6224cb)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.