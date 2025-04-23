Anzeige
PRESS RELEASE: NACON'S REVOLUTION X UNLIMITED AVAILABLE NOW IN STORES

Finanznachrichten News

NACON'S REVOLUTION X UNLIMITED AVAILABLE NOW IN STORES

Lesquinat the recommended retail price of 199.90€.

Watch the Revolution X Unlimited launch trailer here

With over 10 years' expertise in research and development, NACON's team of engineers has created the RXU, a concentrated blend of technology, unique features and a range of additional game modes. More than just a controller, the RXU boasts enhanced durability, unique modular ergonomics and the integration of technologies never before seen on an Xbox controller.
For the first time, the RXU features an integrated gyroscope (only available on PC), offering smoother, more intuitive control in game. It also boasts a minimum battery life of 10 hours, which can be extended to 20 hours thanks to power-saving options. Gamers can adjust their power consumption by deactivating certain power-hungry functions, such as lighting, brightness levels or the integrated screen sleep function.

Key Features :

  • 3 connection modes: radio frequency, wired and/or Bluetooth
  • Rechargeable battery offering a minimum of ten hours of autonomy
  • Hall Effect technology in joysticks and triggers
  • Integrated LCD screen for intuitive programming and real-time audio mixing
  • Omron® micro-switch-equipped trigger locks, directional crosses and buttons
  • 6 programmable shortcut buttons
  • Ergonomic customization: six additional weights, six joystick heads, two joystick rings and two directional crosses included
  • PC and Shooter mode with exclusive features

The Revolution X Unlimited is available on nacongaming.com and in retail stores at the recommended retail price of 199.90€.
Find all the assets here

About NACON
A company within the BIGBEN group, NACON was created in 2019 to optimise its expertise and leverage synergies in the video game market. Comprising 16 development studios, AA game publishing, and the design and distribution of premium gaming peripherals, NACON brings 40 years of experience to benefit the world's gaming community. This unified centre of excellence strengthens NACON's position in the market and creates unique opportunities for innovation and competitive advantages.. https://corporate.nacongaming.com/

*Xbox, Xbox Series X|S are trademarks of the Microsoft group of companies. All Rights Reserved.

