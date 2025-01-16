374Water Inc.: 374Water to Participate in Sidoti Micro-Cap Virtual Conference

374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO), a global leader in organic waste destruction technology for the municipal, federal, and industrial markets, today announced that it will participate in the Sidoti Micro-Cap Conference taking place virtually on January 22-23, 2025.

Management is scheduled to host virtual one-on-one meetings with institutional investors throughout the event, and will host a virtual presentation as follows:

Sidoti & Company Micro-Cap Virtual Conference

Date: Wednesday, January 22, 2025

Time: 1:00 p.m. Eastern time - Track 1

Webcast: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_JWkfPOeNQIKTbvEI--h__Q

All interested media and investors are invited to join the online presentation. Please join at least five minutes before the start of the presentation to ensure timely participation.

A live audio webcast and archive of the presentation will be available using the webcast link above. Registration is mandatory for conference participation. For more information or to schedule a meeting with management, please contact MZ Group at SCWO@mzgroup.us .

About 374Water

374Water Inc. (NASDAQ: SCWO) is a global cleantech company providing innovative solutions addressing wastewater treatment and waste management issues within the municipal, federal and industrial markets. 374Water's AirSCWO technology is designed to efficiently destroy and mineralize a broad spectrum of organic non-hazardous and hazardous organic wastes producing safe dischargeable water streams, safe mineral effluent, safe vent gas, and recoverable heat energy. 374Water's AirSCWO technology has the potential to assist its customers to meet discharge requirements, reduce or eliminate disposal costs, remove bottlenecks, and reduce litigation and other risks. 374Water continues to be a leader in innovative waste treatment solutions, dedicated to creating a greener future and eradicating harmful pollutants. Learn more by visiting www.374water.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

Investor Relations and Media Contact

Chris Tyson

Executive Vice President

MZ North America

Direct: 949-491-8235

SCWO@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

