Santa Fe Springs, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 16, 2025) - Xpanner, a leader in integrated smart construction solutions designed to make on-site work easier and more efficient, today announced that NoBull Energy has joined as the inaugural partner of its newly launched Xpanner XBoost Partnership Program. The program aims to leverage strategic alliances and marketing to enhance visibility and collaboration in the solar industry.

Indianapolis-based NoBull Energy leverages decades of combined experience across the energy industry to provide tailored, project-specific solutions that meet the growing demand for renewable energy. Renowned for its precise execution and commitment to integrity, NoBull delivers exceptional service by aligning with each client's unique financial, schedule, and supply chain requirements. With expertise in the construction and development of PV and BESS projects, NoBull offers both traditional and innovative contract strategies-whether self-performing, subcontracting, or managing projects-to ensure efficient and reliable results.

"We are thrilled to establish the Xpanner XBoost Partnership Program to deepen our engagement with solar energy companies that share our commitment to renewable and sustainable energy," said Henri Lee, CEO and Co-Founder of Xpanner. "Expanding renewable energy starts with developing infrastructure to support it. By combining Xpanner's smart construction solutions with NoBull Energy's expertise, we aim to further these efforts and drive the industry forward."

"We are excited to work with Xpanner through its XBoost program. I believe they have developed technological solution that delivers results," said David Watts, Managing Partner and Co-founder of NoBull Energy. "This partnership allows us to integrate advanced technology with our expertise in project execution, enabling us to drive efficiency and innovation across renewable projects. Together, we're making meaningful progress toward a cleaner, more sustainable future."

The Xpanner XBoost Partnership Program is an integrated strategic initiative designed to foster collaboration between Xpanner and its partners, such as NoBull Energy. The program's goal is to maximize brand exposure and create business opportunities for solar farm and construction EPCs. It highlights the quality and cost-efficiency of Xpanner's automated pile-driving solutions while leveraging partner expertise to ensure the success of solar farm projects.

Since entering the U.S. market in late 2023, Xpanner has rapidly gained traction, building on its success in markets including Australia, Korea, and Saudi Arabia. The company's Technology as a Service (TaaS) model integrates automation and robotics to streamline construction processes. In the United States, Xpanner has focused on solar farm construction, supporting projects throughout 2024 in Alabama, Missouri, and Texas, with new developments anticipated in Arizona, California, and Colorado in 2025. Xpanner has been recognized on BuiltWorld's Robotics Top 50 list for two consecutive years (2023 and 2024) and won the 2023 BuiltWorld's Construction Technology Conference Demo Day competition in Chicago.

"Xpanner's mission is to ensure that beneficial technologies are not only innovative but also practical and usable on construction sites," added Lee. "Our solutions address the skilled labor shortage by enhancing worker productivity and efficiency. Through our partnership with NoBull Energy under the XBoost program, we're enabling teams to work smarter, faster, and more profitably."

Xpanner's technology retrofits seamlessly into existing machinery, enabling operators to complete tasks more efficiently while giving supervisors better control over job site operations. This approach underscores Xpanner's commitment to making construction technologies both accessible and impactful, a key concept of Xpanner's that is different than others.

About NoBull Energy

NoBull Energy brings decades of combined development and EPC experience to meet the growing demand for renewable energy with confidence and precision. As the market embraces adaptive and responsible solutions, NoBull specializes in delivering tailored project execution that ensures efficiency and reliability. With expertise in PV systems, battery storage, and renewable energy projects, the company supports the global transition to clean energy through innovative and flexible approaches. Based in Indianapolis, NoBull Energy remains a trusted partner for exceptional renewable energy solutions. Learn more at https://nobullenergy.com/.

About Xpanner

Xpanner offers integrated smart construction solutions to make on-site work easier and more effective through automation and robotics. Xpanner retrofits its technology onto existing construction equipment, helping operators complete tasks faster and enabling supervisors to efficiently manage machines across the jobsite. The solutions radically improve productivity and cost efficiency. A global enterprise, Xpanner was established in South Korea in 2020 and entered the U.S. market in 2023. Learn more at https://www.xpanner.com/.

