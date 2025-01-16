Anzeige
Donnerstag, 16.01.2025
WKN: 851908 | ISIN: NO0005052605 | Ticker-Symbol: NOH1
Norsk Hydro: Successful placement of green Eurobonds

Finanznachrichten News

Norsk Hydro ASA has successfully issued EUR 500 million of senior unsecured green bonds under its Euro Medium Term Note (EMTN) Programme. The new bond has a tenor of 7 years and a fixed annual coupon of 3.625 percent (3.649 percent reoffer yield).

"We are very satisfied to have completed such a successful placement and issued our inaugural green bond. The strong interest confirms that Hydro is considered an attractive investment for bond investors. We are pleased to have achieved highly competitive terms," says CFO, Trond Olaf Christophersen.

The proceeds from the bond issue will be allocated to eligible projects as defined in Hydro's Green and Sustainability-Linked Financing Framework, and contribute to advancing Hydro's strategy of accelerating the green aluminium transition.

The bonds will be listed on the Irish Stock Exchange (Euronext Dublin).

Citi, Danske Bank, ING, J.P. Morgan and SEB are Joint Lead Managers for the transaction.

Investor contact
Martine Rambøl Hagen
+47 91708918
Martine.Rambol.Hagen@hydro.com

Media contact
Anders Vindegg
+47 93864271
Anders.Vindegg@hydro.com

Group Treasury and Tax
Nesrin Taraf
+47 46862952
Nesrin.Taraf@hydro.com

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
