Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 16.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Letzte Chance, bevor die Bohrer dieses "Monster"-Vorkommen bei einem 13-Millionen-Unternehmen ansteuern
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
16.01.2025 19:02 Uhr
69 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

moveBuddha: 35% of Americans Plan to Move in 2025, Many Won't Make it a Reality - Florida Stands Out as a Top Destination

Finanznachrichten News

Americans are moving less than ever, but many still dream of relocating. New survey data from moveBuddha reveals where Americans aspire to move in 2025 - whether to Florida or the suburbs - and finds that affordability and lifestyle top their list of motivations.

ATHENS, GEORGIA / ACCESS Newswire / January 16, 2025 / moveBuddha's 2025 moving survey finds a striking disconnect between Americans' relocation goals and the realities of recent migration trends.

Americans Most Desired States for Relocation in 2025

Americans Most Desired States for Relocation in 2025
Survey reveals Florida and California are top states Americans want to move the most in 2025

"The American Dream of moving remains just that - a dream, for many," says Ryan Carrigan, co-founder of moveBuddha. "While 35% of Americans dream of moving in 2025, historical data shows that less than 10% will actually make it happen. Growing economic and logistical barriers are preventing Americans from realizing their relocation goals.

"Relocation has long symbolized opportunity in America, but for many, it's becoming increasingly difficult to achieve," says Carrigan. "This survey reveals that the desire to move remains strong, but it's now less about career advancement and more about finding financial stability. As we enter 2025, affordability remains at the heart of relocation decisions."

Key Findings:

  • 35% of Americans say they plan to move in 2025, but historical trends suggest only 8-9% will actually relocate.

  • 1 in 4 respondents planning a move say they'll head out of state and 4% are planning on moving to another country.

  • Northeastern movers are the most likely to cross state lines. Though most Northeasterners aren't moving, those who do are 50% more likely than Westerners to relocate out of state.

  • Florida is the #1 most desired state to move to in 2025 nationwide, followed by #2 California.

  • 1 in 3 Americans dream of living in the suburbs - the most popular living environment.

  • Affordability drives relocation decisions in 2025. 87% reported that a lower cost of living and housing affordability would motivate them to move.


Whether planning to move or not, which state would you want to move to or live in the most?

Rank

State

1

Florida

2

California

3

Hawaii

4

North Carolina

5

Texas

Whether you are planning to move or not, what type of location would you prioritize for a move in 2025?

Location type

%

Suburb

29%

Rural Area

32%

Large Metro

14%

Coast/Beach

11%

Budget-friendly

9%

What are the most important reasons that would influence a move away from your current home in 2025?

Reason

%*

Save money

87%

Lower crime

79%

Outdoor lifestyle

76%

More living space

70%

Be closer to loved ones

67%

Warmer climate

67%

Culture

64%

Escape Natural disasters

62%

Career opportunities

60%

Work from anywhere

57%

*The percentage represents the sum of respondents who identified the given reason as a major or minor factor influencing their relocation in 2025.

moveBuddha surveyed a representative sample of 1,250 Americans on their 2025 moving plans via Pollfish

A full writeup including data can be found at this link: https://www.movebuddha.com/blog/moving-survey-2025/.

About moveBuddha: moveBuddha.com is one of the largest moving company booking websites in the United States. The company was founded in 2015 and is best known for its Moving Cost Calculator online instant quoting tool and its Should I Move For Work? decision tool.

Contact Information

Ryan Carrigan
co-founder
pr@movebuddha.com
706-249-9101

.

SOURCE: moveBuddha



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.