moveBuddha: 35% of Americans Plan to Move in 2025, Many Won't Make it a Reality - Florida Stands Out as a Top Destination

Americans are moving less than ever, but many still dream of relocating. New survey data from moveBuddha reveals where Americans aspire to move in 2025 - whether to Florida or the suburbs - and finds that affordability and lifestyle top their list of motivations.

moveBuddha's 2025 moving survey finds a striking disconnect between Americans' relocation goals and the realities of recent migration trends.

Americans Most Desired States for Relocation in 2025

Survey reveals Florida and California are top states Americans want to move the most in 2025

"The American Dream of moving remains just that - a dream, for many," says Ryan Carrigan, co-founder of moveBuddha. "While 35% of Americans dream of moving in 2025, historical data shows that less than 10% will actually make it happen. Growing economic and logistical barriers are preventing Americans from realizing their relocation goals.

"Relocation has long symbolized opportunity in America, but for many, it's becoming increasingly difficult to achieve," says Carrigan. "This survey reveals that the desire to move remains strong, but it's now less about career advancement and more about finding financial stability. As we enter 2025, affordability remains at the heart of relocation decisions."

Key Findings:

35% of Americans say they plan to move in 2025 , but historical trends suggest only 8-9% will actually relocate.

1 in 4 respondents planning a move say they'll head out of state and 4% are planning on moving to another country.

Northeastern movers are the most likely to cross state lines. Though most Northeasterners aren't moving, those who do are 50% more likely than Westerners to relocate out of state.

Florida is the #1 most desired state to move to in 2025 nationwide, followed by #2 California.

1 in 3 Americans dream of living in the suburbs - the most popular living environment.

Affordability drives relocation decisions in 2025. 87% reported that a lower cost of living and housing affordability would motivate them to move.



Whether planning to move or not, which state would you want to move to or live in the most?

Rank State 1 Florida 2 California 3 Hawaii 4 North Carolina 5 Texas

Whether you are planning to move or not, what type of location would you prioritize for a move in 2025?

Location type % Suburb 29% Rural Area 32% Large Metro 14% Coast/Beach 11% Budget-friendly 9%

What are the most important reasons that would influence a move away from your current home in 2025?

Reason %* Save money 87% Lower crime 79% Outdoor lifestyle 76% More living space 70% Be closer to loved ones 67% Warmer climate 67% Culture 64% Escape Natural disasters 62% Career opportunities 60% Work from anywhere 57%

*The percentage represents the sum of respondents who identified the given reason as a major or minor factor influencing their relocation in 2025.

moveBuddha surveyed a representative sample of 1,250 Americans on their 2025 moving plans via Pollfish

A full writeup including data can be found at this link: https://www.movebuddha.com/blog/moving-survey-2025/.

About moveBuddha: moveBuddha.com is one of the largest moving company booking websites in the United States. The company was founded in 2015 and is best known for its Moving Cost Calculator online instant quoting tool and its Should I Move For Work? decision tool.

