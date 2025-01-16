Avid Welcomes Erik Tomalis and Stephen Boudreau to Lead a Fundraising Revolution in the Cloud

Avid welcomes Erik Tomalis and Stephen Boudreau to its leadership team, poised to transform how nonprofits approach and grow generosity.

Avid, the first fundraising agency in the cloud, proudly announces the appointments of Erik Tomalis as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) and Stephen Boudreau as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

Erik Tomalis brings more than 20 years of experience in fundraising, agency leadership, and nonprofit technology. He has held senior roles at Virtuous, Pursuant Ketchum, TrueSense Marketing, and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, among others.

Over the course of his career, Erik has conducted more than 4,000 donor meetings, helping nonprofits in healthcare, education, and youth-based initiatives raise millions. As CRO, Erik will lead revenue strategies to grow Avid's market presence and strengthen client engagement.

"Joining the team at Avid is an incredible opportunity. I'm passionate about the nonprofit sector and the transformative work it drives. I realized there was a significant hole in the market - one that doesn't compete with technology solutions but instead complements them. That's where Avid comes in, and it's why I'm here," said Tomalis.

Ray Gary, CEO of Avid, shared, "Erik's proven track record and deep understanding of the non-profit sector make him an invaluable addition to our leadership team. We are confident that his expertise will propel Avid to new heights."

Stephen Boudreau brings entrepreneurial vision, creative leadership, and a passion for nonprofit innovation to Avid. As a two-time founder, he has spent over 20 years building solutions that empower nonprofits to maximize their impact. He co-founded Ascendio, a digital agency helping nonprofits grow through technology, and in 2014, launched RaiseDonors, a groundbreaking SaaS platform that was later acquired by Virtuous Software, where he was instrumental in building the brand, fostering a vibrant community, and accelerating unprecedented growth and success.

Stephen's appointment as CMO reflects his ability to bridge creativity with data-driven insights-crafting marketing strategies that not only drive engagement but also deliver measurable impact.

"I'm a designer at heart, and great design - whether visual or strategic - creates clarity, fosters connection, and inspires action," said Stephen Boudreau. "Joining Avid feels like opening a treasure chest of powerful tools for nonprofits. We're building something nonprofits can rally around to unlock generosity like never before. I couldn't be more excited to launch this movement and share it with the world."

Ray Gary added, "Stephen's creativity, leadership, and deep nonprofit experience bring a bold new perspective to Avid. His vision for growth and design-driven strategies will take our mission to the next level - helping nonprofits achieve transformational results."

Their combined understanding of the SaaS landscape and dedication to nonprofit growth position Erik and Stephen to lead Avid in transforming how nonprofits approach and expand generosity.

