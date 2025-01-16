Anzeige
16.01.2025 19:02 Uhr
Zanes Law Injury Lawyers Helps Injured Client Secure $2,100,000 Settlement

Finanznachrichten News

Personal injury law firm wins impressive settlement for accident victim who suffered severe neck injury.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / January 16, 2025 / The team at Zanes Law Injury Lawyers is proud to announce that the personal injury firm has reached a $2,100,000 settlement for a client who suffered a severe neck injury in an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) accident. Thanks to the firm's dedication and extensive legal experience, this outcome will help the client cover medical bills, lost wages, and other accident-related expenses.

The plaintiff, whose name will remain confidential, was involved in a serious ATV accident that left him with a debilitating neck injury, which required extensive medical treatment. He contacted Zanes Law Injury Lawyers to pursue a lawsuit against the parties who caused the tragic accident.

When the personal injury firm got the call from the plaintiff, they began working tirelessly to build a strong case and hold the at-fault parties responsible for the pain and financial losses they caused. This positive resolution comes after years of diligent litigation and advocacy by the firm.

Now that the accident victim has the compensation they need to cover their medical bills and other losses, they can focus on the recovery process and look forward to a better future.

Attorney Doug Zanes said, "Through the litigation process we were able to prove that this accident was not simply due to the actions of our client but was contributed to by other responsible parties. Then we were able to negotiate a settlement that will help our client move forward with his life in a positive way."

This substantial settlement underscores the firm's commitment to achieving justice for their clients and its ability to recover exceptional case results. With a deep understanding of personal injury law, the attorneys at Zanes Law Injury Lawyers worked tirelessly to develop a compelling case, ultimately holding the at-fault parties accountable.

About Zanes Law Injury Lawyers

Zanes Law Injury Lawyers is a personal injury law firm that has represented clients hurt in a number of different accidents since 2003. Located in Arizona, the firm has recovered over $500 million for accident victims and boasts an impressive 99% win rate.

The team at Zanes Law Injury Lawyers has experience taking on a variety of different personal injury cases, including car accidents, truck crashes, bus accidents, construction accidents, brain injuries, and more. Whether the firm is working with a client who has suffered a severe neck injury or minor injury, they stand up for what's right and fight for the best outcome possible.

Contact Information

Claudia Zanes
Co-Founder
czanes@zaneslaw.com
520.250.4925

.

SOURCE: Zanes Law Injury Lawyers



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
