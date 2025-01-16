DynaScan Technology: DynaScan to Introduce New Range of Indoor and Outdoor ePaper Displays at Integrated Systems Europe 2025

The company will debut an innovative range of ePaper displays, featuring a 75-inch E Ink Kaleido 3 Outdoor. These cutting-edge displays highlight innovations in sustainability, energy efficiency, and design, with solutions for both indoor and outdoor use.

DynaScan Technology, a global leader in innovative display solutions, is set to debut a groundbreaking range of ePaper displays at Integrated sustainability, energy efficiency, and cutting-edge technology for both indoor and outdoor applications.

A Revolution in ePaper Technology

75-Inch Color ePaper Display Powered by E Ink Kaleido 3

Based on the largest size color display from E Ink, DynaScan is offering a 75-inch outdoor ePaper display fully integrated in its DK series kiosks. This innovative solution combines exceptional energy efficiency with stunning image quality, redefining outdoor digital signage with its unique size and performance.

JM Hung, Vice President of Business Center of E Ink, stated,"Large-format ePaper displays represent a significant milestone in E Ink's innovation journey. We are proud to collaborate with DynaScan to develop the groundbreaking 75-inch E Ink Kaleido 3 Outdoor ePaper display. By combining vibrant full-color technology with ultra-low power consumption and a reduced carbon footprint, this product underscores our commitment to delivering sustainable solutions. Together, we are paving the way for smart cities to benefit from long-term environmental and economic advantages."

13.3" Color ePaper Display with Wireless Power

Meant to replace time-tested poster arrays in windows, the 13.3" color ePaper display sets a new standard of digital transformation with its exclusive features.

Made of recycled materials, it aligns with sustainability goals while maintaining robust durability with a flame-retardant design and anti-UV coating to ensure longevity in sunlit environments. This ultra-low power solution minimizes energy consumption, and together with an industry-first wireless power to recharge the built-in batteries, DynaScan offers a product that is easy to install and operate.

Paper-sized Color ePaper Displays

For indoor applications, DynaScan color ePaper displays deliver superior performance in lightweight and eco-friendly packages. Designed to match industry-standard poster print sizes (A1, A2, and A3), these models feature materials made from recycled sources, offering a sustainable alternative for businesses aiming to reduce their carbon footprint. Their high resolution provides ultra-fine picture quality with 131 PPI, ensuring vibrant and detailed visuals. The devices' energy-efficient designs reduce operational costs, while WiFi connectivity simplifies content management, making them perfect for use in airports, museums, and wall-mounted menu boards.

Join Us at ISE 2025

Experience DynaScan's innovative ePaper technology firsthand at ISE 2025. Visit booth 3C700 to see how these cutting-edge displays can transform industries, from real estate and retail to transportation and public information.

About DynaScan Technology, Inc.

For over 25 years, DynaScan has been at the forefront of manufacturing innovative displays. Designed, developed, and produced in-house, DynaScan high brightness displays shine bright in direct sunlight, making them perfect for window-facing applications, including retail stores, restaurants, and transportation. With solutions for indoor, outdoor, and window-facing applications in a wide range of sizes, DynaScan offers the largest portfolio of professional sunlight-readable displays and kiosks in the industry. DynaScan displays deliver superior performance and energy efficiency and offer advanced remote management capabilities for maintaining operational efficiency and optimizing performance. DynaScan works closely with system integrators and channel partners around the world. With offices in Asia, Europe, and North America, DynaScan is equipped for international rollouts and support. For more information, visit: https://www.dynascan.com .

