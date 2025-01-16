Sydney, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 16, 2025) - One Empire Sleep, an Australian lingerie company that has grown from a grassroots operation to a notable player in the fashion industry, has announced its entry into the Canadian market. This expansion represents the brand's first step into North America, underscoring its ambitions for global growth and its evolving reputation as a key contender among Australian lingerie brands.

The company, founded in 2018 by then-18-year-old marketing student Bridgette Bidner, began operations from a spare bedroom in Sydney. In just seven years, the brand has achieved significant milestones, including the sale of over 25,000 lingerie sets and recognition from prominent publications.

The Canadian market launch includes a wide selection of One Empire Sleep's offerings, including its recently released new arrivals. These designs, described by the company as blending contemporary aesthetics with traditional craftsmanship, are available for purchase on its website.

Growth from Humble Beginnings

One Empire Sleep's origins trace back to June 2018, when founder Bridgette Bidner combined her marketing studies with a vision for high-quality, stylish One Empire lingerie. Operating initially as a small-scale venture from her Sydney home, the company grew steadily, fueled by word-of-mouth support and online sales.

Now headquartered in New South Wales, the brand has expanded its operations to serve customers globally. Its success, according to industry analysts, reflects a broader trend of emerging Australian lingerie brands making a mark on the international fashion scene.

Bidner, who remains at the helm of the company, noted that the expansion into Canada is part of a long-term strategy to introduce the brand to new markets. "We've seen strong interest from international customers over the years," she said in a statement. "This step allows us to better serve a growing demand for our designs outside of Australia."

A Shift to Global Operations

The move into Canada is viewed as a significant milestone for One Empire Sleep. Industry experts have highlighted the Canadian market's potential as a key entry point into North America, given its cultural diversity and demand for premium lingerie products.

One Empire Sleep's expansion comes at a time when global e-commerce platforms have made it easier for independent brands to reach customers worldwide. The company's existing digital infrastructure has allowed it to transition smoothly into new territories, maintaining its commitment to direct-to-consumer sales through its official website, https://oneempire.com.au.

The recent addition of new designs to the brand's catalog, launched last week, is expected to resonate with Canadian consumers. These pieces, according to the company, reflect its focus on providing stylish, well-crafted options for modern women.

Industry Recognition and Challenges

One Empire Sleep has carved out a niche in a competitive market. Analysts note that its focus on inclusive sizing, attention to design details, and ethical practices, including the use of eco-friendly materials, align with shifting consumer preferences. However, as the company expands, it faces challenges typical of global growth, including adapting to varying market demands and maintaining its production standards at scale.

Despite these hurdles, the brand has steadily gained recognition, both within Australia and abroad. Its mention in major fashion outlets and its steady sales growth of lingerie in Australia underscore its potential to continue this trajectory.

Valentine's Day Brings Timely Opportunity

The timing of the Canadian launch coincides with preparations for Valentine's Day, a significant period for the lingerie industry. While the company has not explicitly linked its launch to the occasion, industry watchers note that One Empire's new arrivals could attract attention from Canadian consumers seeking gift options or personal purchases ahead of the holiday.

Whether this timing will yield a noticeable impact on sales remains to be seen, but it positions One Empire Sleep to make an impression during one of the busiest times of the year for the sector.

About ONE EMPIRE SLEEP

One Empire Sleep is an Australian lingerie brand founded in 2018 by Bridgette Bidner. Based in New South Wales, the company has become known for its high-quality, contemporary designs and commitment to inclusivity and sustainability. Since its inception, One Empire Sleep has sold over 25,000 lingerie sets and gained recognition from leading fashion publications. The brand operates through its official website, https://oneempire.com.au, and recently launched its first international expansion into Canada.

