16.01.2025 19:18 Uhr
Aristotle Introduces Integrity FinAfford and Partnership With Department of Trust for Financial Risk Checks

Finanznachrichten News

WASHINGTON, D.C., WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESS Newswire / January 16, 2025 / Aristotle Integrity, the KYC and Identity division of Aristotle, is delighted to announce its partnership with the Department of Trust to deliver affordability checks and advanced diligence technology. This partnership addresses the needs of UK-regulated online gambling companies, which must comply with stricter UKGC responsible gambling requirements effective from 28th February 2025. From this date, online gambling operators are required to perform financial risk checks when a player's net deposits exceed £150 within a 30-day period - approximately 20% of online players. Additional due diligence is also mandated for higher spending or identified risks that warrant intervention.

John Aristotle Phillips, CEO of Aristotle, commented:

"The ability to integrate such a valuable technology like the Department of Trust's will further enhance our Integrity FinAfford product. By combining Aristotle's extensive history and performance in the regulated iGaming business for KYC with the Department of Trust's award-winning financial risk and vulnerability checks into a unified service, FinAfford provides an ideal solution for operators needing a seamless way to integrate and meet the rapidly approaching compliance deadline and beyond."

DoTrust CEO Charles Cohen added:

"We are thrilled to have been selected by Aristotle to enhance FinAfford with our comprehensive range of risk assessments. Aristotle holds a leading position in the global iGaming market and enjoys a strong reputation for customer focus and innovation. Through this partnership, we will deliver our uniquely compliant, accurate, and auditable risk assessments to more operators at this critical juncture."

Integrity FinAfford, when combined with Aristotle's Integrity IDV product within the KYC process, simplifies player onboarding. FinAfford enables operators to conduct financial risk checks simultaneously, providing assessments and other key variables to operators, helping them determine deposit thresholds per player and reduce exposure to social responsibility challenges in the future. UK iGaming operators now have access to a combined product that facilitates setting initial player deposit limits and, as the player's activity increases, seamlessly meets higher diligence requirements.

Aristotle plans to extend its Integrity FinAfford product to Brazil, anticipating similar responsible iGaming affordability checks in this newly regulated market. Phillips added:

"Integrity has always been at the forefront of regulated iGaming markets, and supporting our partners in meeting their regulatory obligations is central to our technological development. As iGaming markets mature, regulatory bodies assess the political and social landscapes and adapt their requirements. We anticipate responsible gaming provisions becoming an integral part of regulations, and FinAfford is designed to help our partners meet these needs. In addition to Brazil, we are exploring the expansion of Integrity FinAfford's coverage to the United States."

About Aristotle Integrity Aristotle Integrity is a leader in identity and KYC solutions for regulated markets, providing innovative tools to ensure compliance and streamline operations. For more information, visit integrity.aristotle.com

About Department of Trust The Department of Trust is an award-winning provider of financial risk and vulnerability checks, offering cutting-edge solutions for responsible gaming and compliance. Learn more at dotrust.co.uk

Media Contact: Brandi Travis
CMO, Aristotle
press@aristotle.com

###

Contact Information

Brandi Travis
CMO
brandi.travis@aristotle.com
270-704-2462

.

SOURCE: Aristotle



