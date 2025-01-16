QKI Emulsion, Inc.: QKI Emulsion Inc. Achieves ETV Certification, Marking a Milestone for Cleaner Diesel Technology

QKI Emulsion Inc. (the Company), formerly Known as Superbox Inc. (currently OTC PINK:SBOX), a Nevada corporation headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, and a prominent leader in Green Energy and Transition Technologies, is proud to announce the achievement of the highly anticipated ETV (Environmental Technology Verification) certification, a breakthrough that underscores the company's commitment to sustainability and environmental innovation.

"This is a momentous day for QKI EMULSION INC and the environment," stated Daniele De Molli, Chief Operating Officer and Member of the Board of Directors of QKI EMULSION INC. "After nearly three years of rigorous testing across naval applications, heavy-duty vehicles, generators, and automobiles of all ages, we are thrilled to have reached this milestone."

De Molli expressed his gratitude to Co-Founder and CTO, Engineer Enrico Fumagalli, as well as the dedicated team in the Philippines. "Their extraordinary efforts have enabled us to achieve global recognition for a technology that has passed the stringent standards of the ETV certification process. This certification is now validated in the United States, Canada, Japan, Denmark, and the Philippines."

Special thanks were also extended to the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) of the Philippines, specifically Dr. Annabelle Briones and Engineer Dante Vergara, for their unwavering support.

Introducing QKI WHITE DIESEL: A Cleaner, Cost-Effective Fuel

QKI WHITE DIESEL, now certified, reduces harmful emissions from 15% to 20% while remaining fully compatible with all diesel engines-old or new-without the need for modifications or additional expenses for consumers. Among its benefits:

Immediate Reduction of Black Smoke : Proven to eliminate visible black smoke from older diesel engines.

No Additional Costs: Will be priced equivalently to standard diesel in the Philippines, thanks to partnerships with the government and fuel distributors.

QKI EMULSION INC positions itself not as a fuel producer but as a provider of the technology, systems, and additives that empower producers and distributors to transform standard diesel into QKI WHITE DIESEL. "Our open-source approach ensures we are partners-not competitors-of major global fuel producers, enabling widespread adoption of this eco-friendly solution," added De Molli.

Driving Toward Sustainable Transformation

The Government of the Philippines has set an ambitious goal to convert at least 20% of the country's diesel consumption to QKI WHITE DIESEL within three years, with the potential to reach 50% depending on partnerships with local producers and distributors.

In the coming weeks, QKI EMULSION INC will engage with national and international oil companies to sign agreements and deploy the technology swiftly. "This initiative is a ready-to- implement solution for reducing emissions while bridging the gap to future zero-impact technologies expected to mature within 10 to 15 years," said De Molli.

Contact Information

For inquiries or partnership opportunities, please contact:

Email: sales@qkiemulsion.com

All correspondence will be personally reviewed by Daniele De Molli and his Team.

About QKI Emulsion Inc.: QKI Emulsion Inc. (formerly Superbox Inc.) is a leading company specializing in the development of cutting-edge transition technologies

Currently, QKI Emulsion (formerly Superbox Inc.) holds assets, patents and know-how for creation of groundbreaking emulsion Fuels technologies implemented internationally.

Our primary focus is on Water-in-Diesel nano-emulsion Fuel and the world-wide commercialization of these technologies in order to create a promising and greener transition Fuel.

Our dedication to advancing sustainable Fuel solutions sets us apart in the industry, positioning QKI Emulsion Inc. (formerly Superbox Inc.) as a trailblazer in the pursuit of environmentally friendly energy alternatives.

Forward-Looking Statements: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "ACT"). In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "plan", "confident that", "Believe", "expect", "intend to" and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the ACT and are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, market conditions, competitive factors, the ability to successfully complete additional financing and other risks.

CONTACT:

Cygna Finance Ltd, Listing agent ejc@cygna.finance

SOURCE: QKI Emulsion, Inc.

