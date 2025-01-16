Bronstein, Gewirtz and Grossman, LLC: FTAI INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Announces an Investigation into FTAI Aviation Ltd. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / January 16, 2025 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of FTAI Aviation Ltd. ("FTAI Aviation" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:FTAI). Investors who purchased FTAI Aviation securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: bgandg.com/FTAI.
Investigation Details
On January 15, 2025, Muddy Waters Research issued a report about FTAI Aviation. In this report, Muddy Waters stated its belief that, among other things, "FTAI is exaggerating the size of its aftermarket aerospace business" that FTAI is "[m]isleading investors by presenting whole engine sales as individule module sales," and "[e]ngaging in channel stuffing." Following this news, FTAI Aviation stock dropped $37.21 per share, or 24.2%, to close $116.08 on January 15, 2025.
What's Next?
If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased FTAI Aviation securities, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: bgandg.com/FTAI. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his client relations manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 332-239-2660
