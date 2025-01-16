Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 16.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Letzte Chance, bevor die Bohrer dieses "Monster"-Vorkommen bei einem 13-Millionen-Unternehmen ansteuern
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DVBR | ISIN: KYG3730V1059 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
16.01.25
20:32 Uhr
127,69 US-Dollar
+11,54
+9,94 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FTAI AVIATION LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FTAI AVIATION LTD 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
16.01.2025 20:02 Uhr
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bronstein, Gewirtz and Grossman, LLC: FTAI INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Announces an Investigation into FTAI Aviation Ltd. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Finanznachrichten News

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / January 16, 2025 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of FTAI Aviation Ltd. ("FTAI Aviation" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:FTAI). Investors who purchased FTAI Aviation securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: bgandg.com/FTAI.

Logo, company name Description automatically generated

Investigation Details

On January 15, 2025, Muddy Waters Research issued a report about FTAI Aviation. In this report, Muddy Waters stated its belief that, among other things, "FTAI is exaggerating the size of its aftermarket aerospace business" that FTAI is "[m]isleading investors by presenting whole engine sales as individule module sales," and "[e]ngaging in channel stuffing." Following this news, FTAI Aviation stock dropped $37.21 per share, or 24.2%, to close $116.08 on January 15, 2025.

What's Next?

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased FTAI Aviation securities, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: bgandg.com/FTAI. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his client relations manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 332-239-2660

There is No Cost to You

We represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys' fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, or Instagram.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Nathan Miller
332-239-2660 | info@bgandg.com

SOURCE: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.