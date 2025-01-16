Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 16, 2025) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today announced market statistics for 2024, which were highlighted by strong growth in financing activity compared to 2023 and the introduction of 45 new corporate listings.

2024 Operating Statistics

Trading volume of CSE listed securities totaled 13.1 billion shares;

Trading value of CSE listed securities was $4.0 billion;

CSE issuers completed 1,140 financings that raised an aggregate $2.1 billion; and

The CSE welcomed listings from 45 new companies, including 11 initial public offerings and six fundamental changes of existing issuers, bringing total listed securities to 773 as at December 31, 2024.

December 2024 Operating Statistics

Trading volume of CSE listed securities totaled 1.4 billion shares;

Trading value of CSE listed securities was $412 million;

CSE issuers completed 131 financings that raised an aggregate $370 million; and

The CSE welcomed listings from six new companies.

"Our 20th anniversary year was a highly productive one for the Canadian Securities Exchange," said Richard Carleton, CEO of the CSE. "We are delighted to report that the number of financings completed by our issuers increased 16% in 2024 compared to 2023, and the total capital raised increased by 45%. Trading activity on the Exchange also rose steadily over the second half of 2024, with the final three months being by far the most active of the entire year. It is abundantly clear that interest rate cuts, combined with high metal prices, are fueling greater investor interest in our listings. Meanwhile, we attracted new listings from dozens of exciting companies in 2024, including more corporate IPOs than every other Canadian exchange combined. We also took measures to strengthen the CSE for issuers, investors and dealers, most notably by receiving membership in the World Federation of Exchanges."

What's On at the CSE

The annual Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) is around the corner on January 19-20, and the CSE team is pleased to be participating in this important mining conference once again. Ahead of the big show, the Exchange is sponsoring an Investor Icebreaker event on January 18 at the Top of Vancouver Revolving Restaurant. The VIP conference, hosted by Investor.Events, provides investors with pre-scheduled meetings with select junior resource companies. The VRIC conference itself features an impressive line-up of expert speakers, and the list of exhibitors includes numerous CSE-listed companies. Attendees are invited to visit the CSE in booth #1020.

Canadian Securities Exchange Magazine

A special new edition of Canadian Securities Exchange Magazine is available to read online. This issue was published in conjunction with the VRIC conference and is focused on the mining industry. It features profiles of six innovative CSE-listed companies that are advancing promising mineral and energy properties: Forge Resources Corp. (FRG), Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (ARS), Forte Minerals Corp. (CUAU), PTX Metals Inc. (PTX), Kuya Silver Corporation (KUYA), and Quebec Innovative Materials Corp. (QIMC).

Interview with Richard Carleton

A year-end interview with Richard Carleton has been posted to the CSE website. In a wide-ranging conversation, Mr. Carleton shares his perspective on the CSE's key developments in 2024, capital market conditions, his plans for 2025, and much more. To read the interview, please click here.

New Listings in December 2024

HM Exploration Corp. (HM)

DiagnosTear Technologies Inc. (DTR)

York Harbour Metals Inc. (YORK)

Powermax Minerals Inc. (PMAX)

Boreal Gold Inc. (BGLD)

Makenita Resources Inc. (KENY)

About the Canadian Securities Exchange:

The Canadian Securities Exchange is a rapidly growing exchange invested in working with entrepreneurs, innovators and disruptors to access public capital markets in Canada. The Exchange's efficient operating model, advanced technology and competitive fee structure help its listed issuers of all sectors and sizes minimize their cost of capital and enhance global liquidity.

Our client-centric approach and corresponding products and services ensure businesses have the support they need to confidently realize their vision.

The CSE offers global investors access to an innovative collection of growing and mature companies.

STAY CONNECTED WITH THE CSE

=============================

Website: https://thecse.com/

Blog: https://blog.thecse.com/

CSE TV on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/csetv

CSE's "The Exchange for Entrepreneurs" Podcast: https://blog.thecse.com/category/cse-podcast/

Linkedin: https://ca.linkedin.com/company/canadian-securities-exchange

Twitter: https://twitter.com/CSE_News

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/canadianexchange/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CanadianSecuritiesExchange/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/237466

SOURCE: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)