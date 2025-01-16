ICONIC PREMIER: Special Invitation/Worldwide Event: the Most Recognizable Iconic Boat in the World, Original Miami Vice #1 Filming Boat has a Special Inauguration Announcement

Who wants to take a ride on the Miami Vice Boat?

An invitation is being extended to president Trump and Elon Musk to personally take a ride on the Original #1 Miami Vice Filming Boat to celebrate the presidential inauguration. Sylvester Stallone is invited as well.

The world's most legendary boat, the original vessel from the 1980s hit TV series Miami Vice, is extending an unforgettable invitation to President Trump and Elon Musk to celebrate the inauguration of the 47th President of the United States.

This is more than a ride-it's a moment to celebrate legacy, vision, and the fearless pursuit of greatness. The Miami Vice boat awaits. Step aboard. Be iconic. Create a celebration the world will never forget.

About the Miami Vice Boat

The Original #1 Filming Miami Vice filming boat driven by Don Johnson https://iconicpremier.world/miami-vice-boat/ was a A-plus celebrity in its own rights and was standout feature in the iconic 1980s Hit Tv series an International instant overnight hit. This this sleek stunning performance boat can be seen throughout Miami Vice Tv show and was driven by Sonny Crocket (played by Don Johnson) and Ricardo Tubbs (Phillip Micheal Thomas) as they chased criminals down the Miami waterways.

"Art Work in Motion" Artistic masterpiece, the Miami Vice boat is a Wellcraft Scarab 38KV, K stands for Kamma V stands for Vice, The Miami Vice high-performance boat has become a legend itself reviving the international race circuit attracting many celebrates such as Curt Russel Chuck Norris even Don Johnson himself. The boat has a Special Kevlar racing hull, designed by Larry Smith Famous boat Racer and Don Johnson himself, The Maimi Vice boat was not a run of the mill production boat it was specially built and designed for Miami Vice TV Series.

Cool is the word, the Miami Vice boat became an iconic symbol of the show's signature style-luxurious, fast-paced, and effortlessly cool. Its use on screen helped cement the boat as a piece of pop culture history, symbolizing the lifestyle of the elite law enforcement officers in the neon-lit, sun-drenched world of Miami Vice.

Media challenge

The first media outlet to secure a response from President Trump and Elon Musk will receive an exclusive ride aboard the iconic Miami Vice boat. Will you be the first to break the news and make history? You can broadcast live from the original #1 Miami Vice filming boat.

About Iconic Premier

David Martino, of the Martino family collection, desired for 10 years to acquire some of the most iconic vehicles and vessel, well known for their appearances as "stars" of the big screen and television.

It required many years of research and tracking down the vehicles, as David describes it, "chasing my dream", and a great deal of tenacity & patience to assemble this highly impressive collection.

Hollywood Dream Vehicles rapidly grew and evolved into Iconic Premier - The Ultimate Collection.

