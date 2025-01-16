Woburn, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - January 16, 2025) - iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ: ISPC), a leading online marketplace for human biospecimens, has secured suppliers for the flu-like human metapneumovirus (hMPV). The virus has been causing hospitals in China to become overrun, raising the potential for another COVID-style pandemic. iSpecimen is a market leader in the biospecimen space and leverages its vast network of suppliers to procure specimens for the anticipated potential demand that may come with the need to study this disease and develop a vaccine to address it.

Human metapneumovirus (hMPV) is a virus which causes upper respiratory infections. While those infected with hMPV typically present with only mild symptoms, it can make some people very sick and cause death in the elderly, immunocompromised, and those with chronic conditions. There is currently no vaccine for hMPV, hence the potential need for samples if a company were looking to make this type of breakthrough drug or study the virus.

With the devastation of COVID 5 years ago, there is concern in some areas that the virus could cause similar problems as it spreads in a very similar fashion through respiratory droplets from coughing or sneezing, close personal contact and touching contaminated surfaces before contacting the mouth, nose, or eyes. hMPV is very difficult to differentiate from COVID-19, flu, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and unlike these viruses there is no vaccine for hMPV.

The potential demand for hMPV specimens continues to grow as hMPV remains a significant area of attention in the news and concern among the general population. The potential demand for a vaccine for this fast spreading disease highlights the critical need for reliable access to high-quality specimens. iSpecimen is poised to address this need through its strategic global partnerships with high value suppliers and streamlining of specimen procurement.

About iSpecimen

iSpecimen (NASDAQ: ISPC) offers an online marketplace for human biospecimens, connecting scientists in commercial and non-profit organizations with healthcare providers that have access to patients and specimens needed for medical discovery. Proprietary, cloud-based technology enables scientists to intuitively search for specimens and patients across a federated partner network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers and other healthcare organizations. For more information, please visit www.ispecimen.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements are characterized by future or conditional verbs such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate" and "continue" or similar words. You should read statements that contain these words carefully because they discuss future expectations and plans, which contain projections of future results of operations or financial condition or state other forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to the risk factors contained in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. New risks and uncertainties arise over time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict those events or how they may affect the Company. If a change to the events and circumstances reflected in the Company's forward-looking statements occurs, the Company's business, financial condition and operating results may vary materially from those expressed in the Company's forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and the Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

