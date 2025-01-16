Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 16.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Letzte Chance, bevor die Bohrer dieses "Monster"-Vorkommen bei einem 13-Millionen-Unternehmen ansteuern
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3D2W7 | ISIN: CA1130041058 | Ticker-Symbol: RW5
Tradegate
16.01.25
13:06 Uhr
52,76 Euro
+0,16
+0,30 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
1-Jahres-Chart
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
53,1853,7022:19
53,3253,6222:01
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.01.2025 22:10 Uhr
66 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd: Brookfield Appoints Bruce Flatt as Chair of Brookfield Asset Management

Finanznachrichten News

Appointment comes as Mark Carney departs to enter Canadian Liberal Party leadership race

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Asset Management ("Brookfield"), a leading global alternative asset manager headquartered in New York with over $1 trillion of assets under management, announced today the appointment of Bruce Flatt as Chair of the Board of Directors, in addition to his role as Chief Executive Officer. He replaces Mark Carney, who today announced his candidacy for the leadership of the Liberal Party of Canada. Concurrent with the launch of Mr. Carney's campaign, Brookfield has accepted his resignation from the company.

In discussing Mark Carney's decision, Mr. Flatt said, "Mark has been a tremendous partner to the firm since he joined nearly five years ago, both in his role as Chair of Brookfield Asset Management for the past two years, and notably in establishing Brookfield as the leading private capital investor in the energy transition. We are sorry to see him leave, but he does so to fulfill his deep sense of public service to Canada and we wish him all the best in his new pursuit."

He continued, "Under Connor Teskey's leadership, our deep bench of experienced investment and operating professionals will continue to steer Brookfield's world-leading transition investing activities. We are proud to have been named the world's largest impact investor for two years running, thanks to more than $30 billion of dedicated transition capital raised in less than four years."

About Brookfield Asset Management

BAM is a leading global alternative asset manager with over $1 trillion of assets under management across renewable power and transition, infrastructure, private equity, real estate, and credit. BAM invests client capital for the long-term with a focus on real assets and essential service businesses that form the backbone of the global economy. BAM offers a range of alternative investment products to investors around the world - including public and private pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions, insurance companies and private wealth investors. BAM draws on Brookfield's heritage as an owner and operator to invest for value and generate strong returns for its clients, across economic cycles.

For more information, please visit BAM's website at www.bam.brookfield.comor contact:

Media:
Kerrie McHugh
Tel: (212) 618-3469
Email: kerrie.mchugh@brookfield.com (mailto:kerrie.mchugh@brookfield.com)		Investor Relations:
Jason Fooks
Tel: (212) 417-2442
Email: jason.fooks@brookfield.com (mailto:jason.fooks@brookfield.com)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.