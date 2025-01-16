CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) ("CoStar Group," "we" or "our"), a leading provider of online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the property markets, has announced a significant new client partnership with Bidwells, a leading UK real estate advisor, specialising in science technology, sustainability, and modern living solutions.

This partnership enables Bidwells to leverage CoStar's unrivalled commercial real estate data and analytics platform as it looks to further expand its business by tracking the market and executing strategies based on trends it identifies across multiple property sectors and regions. With access to CoStar's extensive insights on property values, market conditions, occupancy levels, and availability, Bidwells will also enhance its ability to deliver data-driven advisory services to its clients which include many of the UK's leading investors.

"At CoStar Group, we are committed to helping our clients discover properties, gain valuable market insights, and cultivate connections that drive their success," said Andy Florance, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of CoStar Group. "We're excited to work with Bidwells to support their continued growth with access to the CoStar platform. By equipping Bidwells with CoStar's unparalleled data and intelligence, we're proud to be supporting their efforts to deliver exceptional outcomes for their clients across the UK's dynamic property markets."

The collaboration with Bidwells further underscores CoStar's position as the global leader in CRE information and analytics, trusted by many of the UK's leading real estate advisors, investors and owners including JLL, Cushman Wakefield, Knight Frank, Lambert Smith Hampton, BNP Paribas Real Estate, Newmark, Avison Young and Colliers. These partnerships highlight the industry-wide recognition of CoStar's data-driven solutions as essential tools for staying competitive.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ: CSGP) is a leading provider of online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the property markets. Founded in 1987, CoStar Group conducts expansive, ongoing research to produce and maintain the largest and most comprehensive database of real estate information. CoStar is the global leader in commercial real estate information, analytics, and news, enabling clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on property values, market conditions and availabilities. Apartments.com is the leading online marketplace for renters seeking great apartment homes, providing property managers and owners a proven platform for marketing their properties. LoopNet is the most heavily trafficked online commercial real estate marketplace with over thirteen million average monthly unique visitors. STR provides premium data benchmarking, analytics, and marketplace insights for the global hospitality industry. Ten-X offers a leading platform for conducting commercial real estate online auctions and negotiated bids. Homes.com is the fastest growing online residential marketplace that connects agents, buyers, and sellers. OnTheMarket is a leading residential property portal in the United Kingdom. BureauxLocaux is one of the largest specialized property portals for buying and leasing commercial real estate in France. Business Immo is France's leading commercial real estate news service. Thomas Daily is Germany's largest online data pool in the real estate industry. Belbex is the premier source of commercial space available to let and for sale in Spain. CoStar Group's websites attracted over 163 million average monthly unique visitors in the third quarter of 2024. Headquartered in Washington, DC, CoStar Group maintains offices throughout the U.S., Europe, Canada, and Asia. From time to time, we plan to utilize our corporate website, CoStarGroup.com, as a channel of distribution for material company information. For more information, visit CoStarGroup.com.

