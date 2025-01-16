Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
16.01.2025 22:38 Uhr
More Than 1,200 Young People Were Part of the Case IH Planting Project

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / January 16, 2025 / Case IH, a CNH brand, started the Siembra Project, an initiative conceived and designed to connect the company with new generations through educational and technical activities in institutions throughout the country. From kindergartens to universities, the program aims to share knowledge, values and experiences that position the brand as a leader in educational and agricultural fields.

Jonatan Caruso, Case IH's Commercial Marketing Manager for Argentina and one of the promoters of the Siembra Project, stressed that "the initiative seeks to position the brand in people's minds and hearts."

Recently, the Siembre Project strengthened the brand's presence in educational institutions throughout the country, with more than 1,200 children and students who were able to enjoy the experience. The project successfully reached a significant number of projects in Buenos Aires, Córdoba, Tucumán, La Pampa, Santa Fe and Chaco: 11 kindergartens, 14 schools and 9 tertiary and universities.

These initiatives are adapted to the different stages of development and learning, guaranteeing a personalized approach for each educational level. "We worked with a psychologist and educational psychologist to find out what the key ages were and to be able to create more assertive experiences. We involve several areas of Case IH together with the dealers to have a greater impact and ultimately try to reach the entire country. Today, seeing the scope of stage 1, the results and the comments that reached the dealerships, it fills me with pride," Caruso added.

"This year we expect the project to continue growing, adding more dealerships and expanding our impact. Our goal is to strengthen the relationship with the educational communities and strengthen the recognition of our brand among future generations, sowing the foundations for a promising future in the country's agricultural and social sector," said Rodrigo Lanciotti, Marketing Manager of Case IH.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CNH on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: CNH
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cnh
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CNH



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
