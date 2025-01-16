Anzeige
16.01.2025
Coeur d'Alene Bancorp Announces Annual Dividend

Finanznachrichten News

COEUR D'ALENE, ID / ACCESS Newswire / January 16, 2025 / Coeur d'Alene Bancorp (OTC PINK:CDAB), the parent company of bankcda, is pleased to announce a cash dividend of $.20 per share. The dividend will be payable on February 14, 2025, to shareholders of record as of January 31, 2025.

Coeur d'Alene Bancorp, parent company of bankcda is headquartered in Coeur d'Alene Idaho with branches in Coeur d'Alene, Hayden, Kellogg, Post Falls and Spokane, WA.

For more information visit www.bankcda.com or contact Wes Veach or Mikayla Mahovsky at 208-665-5999.

SOURCE: Coeur d'Alene Bancorp



