Onco-Innovations Limited: Onco-Innovations' Licensed Technology Shown in Study to Successfully Prevent Regeneration of Cancer Cells

Onco-Innovations Limited (CSE:ONCO)(Frankfurt:W1H, WKN:A3EKSZ) ("Onco" or the "Company") is pleased to provide information on its exclusively-licensed technology, a new class of Polynucleotide Kinase 3'-Phosphatase (PNKP) inhibitors (the "Technology"), which was shown in a study1 to successfully prevent the regeneration of cancer cells, by disrupting DNA repair processes, making cancer cells more vulnerable to radiation therapy and thereby improving patient outcomes.

Onco-Innovations' new generation of PNKP inhibitors targets a key enzyme involved in cancer cell DNA repair. By inhibiting PNKP, these compounds can prevent cancer cells from repairing damage caused by radiation therapy, significantly boosting the therapy's effectiveness. This innovative approach can not only improve treatment outcomes by reducing the chances of cancer recurrence but also offers the potential for longer-term remission and improved patient survival rates.

Cancer recurrence remains a significant challenge in oncology, with varying rates depending on the type of cancer. For instance, colon cancer recurs in approximately 30% to 40% of patients who have completed treatment, including surgery and chemotherapy2, with most recurrences happening within the first two to three years and about 95% of recurrences happen within 4 years of surgery3. Similarly, epithelial ovarian cancer has a strikingly high recurrence rate of 85%4, while bladder cancer, even after the surgical removal of the bladder, shows a local recurrence rate of 30% to 54%5. These statistics underscore the critical need for advanced therapies that not only treat the initial cancer but also effectively reduce the risk of recurrence, thereby improving long-term patient outcomes.

Reducing cancer recurrence improves patient survival and cuts healthcare costs by limiting the need for further treatments. Onco-Innovations' Technology, by showing the potential to prevent cancer cell regeneration, offers a promising potential solution that could enhance outcomes while potentially saving millions in healthcare expenses.

"Addressing the critical challenge of cancer cell regeneration, our Technology represents a major leap forward in oncology. By potentially disrupting this fundamental process, we can enhance the effectiveness of treatments and reduce the risk of recurrence. This Technology not only carries the potential to improve patient outcomes but could also offer significant potential for cost savings within the healthcare system," said Thomas O'Shaughnessy, CEO of the Company.

About Onco-Innovations Limited

Onco-Innovations is a Canadian-based company dedicated to cancer research and treatment, specializing in oncology. Onco's mission is to prevent and cure cancer through pioneering research and innovative solutions. The Company has secured an exclusive worldwide license to patented groundbreaking technology that targets solid tumours, setting new standards in cancer treatment. Onco's commitment to excellence and innovation drives it to develop advanced therapies that improve patient outcomes and offer hope in the fight against cancer.

