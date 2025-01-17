Apple has encountered a challenging start to 2025, with its stock experiencing a significant downturn of nearly 9% since the year began. The situation intensified on Thursday as shares plummeted an additional 4%, pushing the price to approximately $228. This decline brings the stock dangerously close to a critical support level of $220. Despite this correction, Apple maintains its position as the world's most valuable company with a market capitalization of $3.4 trillion, marginally ahead of NVIDIA. The recent market volatility reflects growing investor concerns about the company's performance, particularly in key markets.

Chinese Market Setback

The tech giant's struggles in China have emerged as a primary driver of the current stock decline. Annual smartphone shipments in the region have plunged by 17%, with an even more dramatic 25% drop in the latest quarter. This downturn has resulted in Apple losing its market leadership position to domestic competitors like Vivo, which now commands a 17% market share. The deteriorating situation in this crucial market has not only impacted Apple's stock but has also contributed to broader negative sentiment in the technology-heavy Nasdaq 100 index.

