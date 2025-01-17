First Majestic Silver has successfully concluded its acquisition of Gatos Silver, marking a significant milestone in its expansion strategy. The merger received overwhelming support from shareholders of both companies, with 98.44% of First Majestic shareholders and 99.23% of Gatos Silver shareholders voting in favor of the consolidation. Under the transaction terms, Gatos Silver shareholders will receive 2.55 First Majestic common shares for each of their shares, along with cash compensation for fractional shares. The market responded positively to this development, with the stock price climbing to €5.64, reflecting investor confidence in the strategic move.

Financial Performance and Integration Outlook

The company's market capitalization now stands at €1.7 billion, with a notable monthly gain of 3.61% underlining the positive market sentiment. First Majestic has acquired a 70% stake in the Cerro Los Gatos silver mine through this merger, positioning itself for significant operational synergies. The company plans to release detailed integration and optimization strategies in upcoming quarters, with audited financial results for 2024 and production guidance for 2025 scheduled for February 20, 2025.

