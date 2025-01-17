Oukitel Stuns the World With WP100 Titan: The World's First 33,000mAh Rugged Phone With Built-in Projector

Oukitel has unveiled the revolutionary WP100 Titan at CES 2025, setting a new standard in the rugged smartphone market. This trailblazing device quickly creates a buzz worldwide with its unmatched performance. Engineered for ultimate toughness and versatility, the WP100 Titan keeps users powered, connected, and entertained, making it the perfect companion for any adventure. Whether exploring the great outdoors or tackling everyday tasks, the WP100 Titan redefines what a rugged phone can do. Launching soon on Kickstarter in mid-February 2025, this innovative smartphone promises even more exciting features to come.

The WP100 Titan, powered by an extraordinary 33,000mAh battery, offers nine times the capacity of the iPhone 16 Pro. It lasts for over six months on standby, allowing users to focus on their biggest adventures without worrying about running out of power. With blazing-fast 66W charging, the device powers up quickly, while 18W reverse charging ensures essential gadgets like earbuds and smartwatches are always ready for use. Plus, the 100-lumen DLP projector brings content to life with stunning clarity and vibrant colors, transforming any surface into an immersive entertainment experience.

The WP100 Titan's 1200-lumen camping light stands out as a key feature, providing crystal-clear visibility at night and offering peace of mind whether navigating the great outdoors or handling an emergency. Its 200MP high-resolution main camera captures unforgettable moments in stunning detail, from family reunions to travel adventures and weekend getaways with friends.

Driven by the advanced 5G 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor, with an impressive Antutu score of 634,847, the WP100 Titan comes equipped with 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of ROM, expandable up to 48GB. This seamless combination ensures ample storage for photos, videos, and files while delivering smooth, lag-free performance. With exceptional efficiency and reliability, it's a true powerhouse for both everyday and professional tasks.

"The WP100 Titan is a testament to Oukitel's commitment to empowering outdoor users with cutting-edge solutions. Crafted to meet every outdoor need, it represents a bold leap forward in rugged smartphone technology," said Mr. Zhang, founder of Oukitel, during CES 2025.

According to Oukitel, the flagship WP100 Titan will be launched on Kickstarter in mid-February 2025. Stay tuned for the official launch and be the first to discover the launch price along with full details.

