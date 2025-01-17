Green Stock News for January 15, 2025: $PLUG $PL $NRGV $HYSR

Welcome to the Green Stock News brief for Wednesday January 15th. Here are today's top headlines:

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) has signed a landmark agreement to supply three gigawatts of electrolyzer capacity for Allied Green Ammonia's (AGA) green hydrogen-to-ammonia plant in Australia. Expected to produce 2,700 metric tons of green ammonia daily by 2027, the project aims to meet rising global demand for clean energy solutions in agriculture, transport, and industrial sectors.

Planet Labs (NYSE:PL) has successfully launched its high-resolution Pelican-2 satellite and 36 SuperDoves on SpaceX's Transporter-12 mission, establishing contact and beginning commissioning. Pelican-2, equipped with NVIDIA Jetson for advanced on-orbit computing, enhances Planet's imaging capabilities with 40 cm resolution and multispectral analysis, complementing its existing fleet.

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) has announced a partnership to integrate NuCube's advanced nuclear microreactor with Energy Vault's energy management system and battery storage, enabling carbon-free, cost-effective energy solutions for data centers. This collaboration aims to deploy scalable, safe, zero-carbon power systems by 2029, leveraging cutting-edge materials and technologies to meet the growing U.S. data center energy demand.

SunHydrogen (OTC:HYSR) has unveiled a 1m² demonstration of its self-contained green hydrogen panel, which produces renewable hydrogen using sunlight and water without relying on grid power. Unlike many current producers, SunHydrogen's technology eliminates the carbon-intensive and costly transport of green hydrogen by enabling localized production.

